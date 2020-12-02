T-shirt message from last summer: OANN.com. That’s all it said, actually was a golf shirt. Sounds inoffensive, doesn’t it. The shirt belonged to Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy. Someone told Gundy’s star running back that OANN was a conservative organization and the player told Coach Gundy it offended him. The player-activist made a big deal out of it. Gundy should’ve told the player where to go but he apologized instead – disgusting! The player had the coach grovel and make a public display of guilt. Big money talks and high profile coaches are well paid for their work. The game is played differently these days. If I see that Oklahoma State team on the television screen I immediately pull for the opposing team. Remember when coaches ran the teams? I check a bunch of sites and now I make sure to check the great OANN.com regularly. OANN.com – highly recommended!
Twelve U.S. House seats occupied by Democrats flipped to Republicans this month. It was a Congressional landslide, which indicates the presidential race was fixed, stolen. “The last election where that happened with even ten seats was the heavily fraud riddled election of 1960.”
“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”
Dr. Seuss
Yes, a great philosophy.
I thought of that when I saw my oldest grandson Jack play his last football game Friday for Holy Innocents’ in Atlanta.
“According to One America News website (OANN.com) a survey from the Media Research Institute found that 17% of Biden voters regretted their votes. Some 45% said they had never heard of the Biden scandals, ranging from the sexual assault allegations from legislative staffer Tara Read, to the evidence of selling influence to China and other rogue actors found in the abandoned laptop of Biden’s son Hunter.”
This is a column all should read at AmericanThinker.com by Andrea Widburg 11-28-20.
