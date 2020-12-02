OANN.com

T-shirt message from last summer: OANN.com. That’s all it said, actually was a golf shirt. Sounds inoffensive, doesn’t it. The shirt belonged to Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy. Someone told Gundy’s star running back that OANN was a conservative organization and the player told Coach Gundy it offended him. The player-activist made a big deal out of it. Gundy should’ve told the player where to go but he apologized instead – disgusting! The player had the coach grovel and make a public display of guilt.  Big money talks and high profile coaches are well paid for their work. The game is played differently these days. If I see that Oklahoma State team on the television screen I immediately pull for the opposing team. Remember when coaches ran the teams? I check a bunch of sites and now I make sure to check the great OANN.com regularly. OANN.com – highly recommended!
Twelve U.S. House seats occupied by Democrats flipped to Republicans this month. It was a Congressional landslide, which indicates the presidential race was fixed, stolen. “The last election where that happened with even ten seats was the heavily fraud riddled election of 1960.”
TheGatewayPundit.com  11-28-20
“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.”
Dr. Seuss
Yes, a great philosophy.
I thought of that when I saw my oldest grandson Jack play his last football game Friday for Holy Innocents’ in Atlanta.
“According to One America News website (OANN.com) a survey from the Media Research Institute found that 17% of Biden voters regretted their votes. Some 45% said they had never heard of the Biden scandals, ranging from the sexual assault allegations from legislative staffer Tara Read, to the evidence of selling influence to China and other rogue actors found in the abandoned laptop of Biden’s son Hunter.”
This is a column all should read at AmericanThinker.com by Andrea Widburg  11-28-20.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: SpeedTrap.org, TheBlackSphere.net, TheoSpark.net, 100percentfedup.com, AmericanThinker.com, BlazingCatFur.ca, LegalInsurrection.com, Boycott-Liberalism.com, Kunstler.com, AIM.org, CanadaFreePress.com, VetsDontForgetVets.com, Twitchy.com, Unz.com, HotAir.com, OldPhoneNumber.com.

Yes, you can keep your old phone number for a cost of around $10 per month, according to the site OldPhoneNumber.com.  
Seen on Facebook – how to fall asleep in a living room chair: “1. Be old, 2. Sit in a chair.”
How could Republicans win all 27 “contested” House seats, rated tossups by media yet lose the presidency? Vote theft, big time!
Donald Trump should release the JFK files. Why keep them under wraps? Also, he should pardon former Texas Congressman Steve Stockman, another political persecution by D.C. swamp dwellers.
Fox News now has some serious competition: Newsmax TV. I now watch Fox a lot less and Newsmax a lot more. Fox has been moving left for years, watering down the content and hiring more liberals. They even got rid of Trish Regan, a fine conservative talent. I look for her to do well elsewhere. She filled in for Mike Gallagher on radio last week, and did it well.
I didn’t know this – Volkswagen (VW) is the world’s largest car manufacturer.
Bumper sticker of the day: Stop The Steal!
Fossil fuels: cheap, plentiful, practical, efficient. What happened to the “experts” who claimed the world was running out of oil fifty years ago?
Donald Trump is getting us out of these useless foreign hellholes which are killing our young people and spending us into oblivion. The killing is worse than the spending, of course. Both are tragic and should be stopped yesterday. What do we accomplish with endless, purposeless foreign adventurism? President Eisenhower warned us against the military-industrial complex years back. Finally we have a president with political savvy who gets it. He needs another four years.
“War is just one more big government program.”
Joseph Sobran    Sobran.com
Don’t forget to vote in the Georgia runoff Jan. 5th, unless you’re a liberal. Then please forget about it.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
