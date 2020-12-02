Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
American culture in general, values the good of the individual over the good of the community.
Nowhere do we see the failures of that culture more acutely than with this new enemy of the people (COVID-19) pandemic.
State leadership, and national leadership, democrats who were, and still are taking advantage of a world crises to undermine a sitting president in successfully getting their guy in the Whitehouse. Do you not remember Chicago mayor Raham Emanuel saying, “ Never let a crises go to waste”.
The so called leaders of this country have failed the nation, bringing about the worst infection rate and silly controversies around mask wearing, social distance, and temporary movement restriction have turned into a divisive political statement about American liberty.
I remember “The greatest generation”, my parents! That sacrificed daily during WWII, is long gone now.
In its place, 21st Century America, we have a shallow, uncaring, selfish, and downright lazy ass population incapable of the slightest grand gesture of sacrifice for patriotic purposes. Or the common good.
This rock we call America, and the demographics of it, consider wearing a mask to fight this deadly pandemic is a violation of their civil rights, and thinking of others is NOT in their DNA. It’s every man for himself, if you get COVID-19, you cam handle it. Do you not remember seeing these young feckless hooligans showing their butt in our streets in a so called peaceful protest not wearing a mask, torching business, looting, creating mayhem, and murder over some rogue cop who acted independently of a homicide.
Just a question for you up and coming future of our country millennials, what about the potential deadly fallout as a result of your selfishness? The doctor who treats you has plans for his future, yet places your welfare above his own, the nurse who treats you may have a family to go home to, or not, if she gets sick from your disease. Lets assume you survive, but were complicit in the deaths of those who saved you.
The likelihood of you ever knowing who died taking care of you is remote. But at least you know that you exercised your right to NOT wear a mask. When I think of you, quiet candidly, I feel like taking a bath.
This is sure not your granddad and dad’s America.
At 73 years old, at least I still have memories of what America use to look like.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan , U.S.A.F. Ret
