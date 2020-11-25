The Georgia High School Association (“GHSA”) has rescheduled all 2A and 4A first round state playoff games from Friday to Saturday due to a shortage in available qualified officials. The number of officials across the state has been in decline over the last few years.
This year a few more officials opted out due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Not all officials are permitted to call playoff games. They must have additional training and certification. Also, by GHSA rule, playoff officiating crews are larger than regular season crews. All of these factors made the rescheduling of games necessary. This will allow some officials to call multiple first round games.
Dodge’s first round playoff game with Swainsboro High will be played on John M. Peacock Field at Memorial Stadium this Saturday night at 6:00 pm. As a consequence of the rescheduling, the game will not be broadcast on Wolf Country 97.5 as the station has a contractual obligation to broadcast the Saturday Night Country Club in that time slot.
Instead the game will be broadcast on sister station 102.3 MyFM. Please tune us in. As always Jonathan Dean will be bringing you a video feed of the game on The Dean Network Facebook Page.
Dodge football game rescheduled
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)