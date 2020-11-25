Legals 11-25-20

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on SEPTEMBER 17, 2020, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
FIVE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS ($5,700.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 5th day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
GEORGIA DEPARMENT OF CORRECTIONS
Office of Professional Standards
300 Patrol Road
Lies Hall, 2nd Floor
Forsyth, Georgia 31029
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on NOVEMBER 2, 2020, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
NINE HUNDRED NINETY SEVEN DOLLARS ($997.57) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 9th day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
CHIEF BECKY SHEFFIELD
EASTMAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
5117 2nd Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF WILLIAM CAMPBELL VAUGHN,
Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9283
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WILLIAM CAMPBELL VAUGHN are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 11th day of November, 2020.
BRANDE B. VAUGHN,
Administrator of the
Estate of WILLIAM
CAMPBELL VAUGHN,
Deceased
1311 Fourth Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of GLRIA ANN SMITH, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 10th day of November, 2020.
BRIAN SMITH
57 Markel Street
Hawkinsville, GA 31036
Administrator, Estate of
GLORIA ANN SMITH
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ROBERT MARVIN PRIDGEN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 20th day of November, 2020.
NANCY C. JONES
1367 Milan Eastman Road
Eastman, GA 31023
Administrator, Estate of
ROBERT MARVIN PRIDGEN
DANIELS LAW LLC
Attorney for said Executor/Estate
P. O. Box 4939
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-227-7331
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SHERMAN WILLIAM HOWELL,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO:20-9356
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
WILLIAM CRAIG HOWELL has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of SHERMAN WILLIAM HOWELL, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before DECEMBER 10, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 2nd day of November 2020.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
478-374-9900 fax
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SANDRA MCDANIEL HOWELL, DECEASED
ESTATE NO:20-9355
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
WILLIAM CRAIG HOWELL has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of SANDRA MCDANIEL HOWELL, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before DECEMBER 10, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 2nd day of November 2020.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
478-374-9900 fax
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES M. KNIGHT, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9350
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
JOHNNIE ROGERS KNIGHT and MICHAEL A. KNIGHT, SR. have petitioned this Court to be appointed Joint Administrators of the Estate of JAMES M. KNIGHT deceased, of said County, BOTH BEING ABLE ACT JOINTLY AND/OR INDIVIDUALLY. The Joint Petitioners have also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before December 10, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be SCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
478-374-9900 fax
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MORGAN COLE SHEFFIELD,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-19-9218
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
APRIL STUCKEY MOORE and JAMES DANNY SHEFFIELD have petitioned this Court to be appointed Administrators of the Estate of MORGAN COLE SHEFFIELD deceased, of said County. The Petitioners have also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before DECEMBER 11, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on DECEMBER 11, 2020. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF HENRY MCNEAL, JR., DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9357
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
CLORA MCNEAL has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate HENRY MCNEAL, JR. deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before DECEMBER 8, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on DECEMBER 18, 2020. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
KAYE COLLINS
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of VIRGINIA LEE ALLEN BACON, Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9353
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
SOLEMN FORM
All creditors of the Estate of VIRGINIA LEE ALLEN BACON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 19th day of November, 2020.
ANDREW JEFFERSON,
Executor of the
Estate of VIRGINIA LEE
ALLEN BACON, Deceased
3850 St. John Road
Chauncey, GA 31011
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of TIMOTHY LLOYD ROBINSON, Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9337
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
SOLEMN FORM
All creditors of the Estate of TIMOTHY LLOYD ROBINSON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 19th day of November, 2020.
CONDRA W. ROBINSON,
Executor of the
Estate of TIMOTHY LLOYD ROBINSON, Deceased
5020 Greenwood Street
Eastman, Georgia 31023
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARTIN CARLOS BURCH, JR., DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9363
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
MARTIN C. BURCH, III has petitioned for MARTIN C. BURCH, III to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of MARTIN C. BURCH, JR. deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before DECEMBER 28, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on DECEMBER 28, 2020. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
udge of the Probate Court
KAYE COLLINS
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
