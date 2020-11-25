Media speaks with one voice

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, November 25. 2020
Comments (0)
The media speaks with one voice.
“How can such an unattractive party whose elected officials refuse to enforce law and order win the presidential election? The answer is fraud.”
Paul Craig Roberts on LewRockwell.com  
11-6-80  PaulCraigRoberts.org
“No one but Trump could’ve done what he did”, says Rush Limbaugh, and we could add the Republican in-crowd didn’t even appreciate him.
Never Trumper “Republicans” Pat Toomey, Chris Christie, Jonah Goldberg, Bill Kristol, Gordon Humphrey, Mitt Romney and others all hate Donald Trump. The Republican establishment wants to hold the Senate and dump Trump. They’re just fine with Demos controlling the presidency. These folks think you will go for Marco Rubio or Nikki Haley in 2024.
Narrative management is always practiced by Big Media. There’s news and there’s THEIR news.
Just think – Ross Perot made the Clintons household names and I’ve never heard him express any remorse. I still say he deliberately helped Bill Clinton get elected.
FairUS.org has an extensive list of serious crimes committed by illegal aliens in the USA.
TheGatewayPundit.com and Nikitas3.com have great information on the ongoing Democrat vote theft.
Politico.com is notoriously liberal, Go Fund Me is far left also.
Good for the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, which endorsed Donald Trump, their first time to endorse a Republican for president since 1972.
Don’t buy liberalism – check out this site: Boycott-Liberalism.com. It has an extensive list of good and bad people and companies to dump and support. They need to update the site from 2018. The Top Five Boycotts are #1 Starbucks, #2 NFL, #3 CNN/MSNBC, #4 Hollywood Movies, #5 Jimmy Kimmel.   

Savvy attorney-commentator Sidney Powell (SidneyPowell.com) always refers to the USA as a republic, the correct name, not a democracy, as others are prone to say, which always irritates me. She mentions the “Biden laptop from hell” which should’ve had a better effect on the Presidential race.
MadWorldNews.com   Unz.com  KelliWard.com.
Facebook banned 29,000 “deplorable MAGAs” in New Jersey just days before the elections. They were New Jersey women who support President Trump.
As of Nov. 2, 2020 there were 500 gun violence deaths in Chicago so far this year. The media solution is to confiscate guns from those who will capitulate. Pass a law to make it happen, always a feel good philosophy!
Kirstie Alley and Leo Terrell figured it out. They’re for Donald Trump.
Tyler Durden of ZeroHedge.com wants to know on 11-6-20: “Why does Biden have so many more votes than Democrat Senators in swing states?” Answer: vote fraud.
Bumper sticker of the day: Crime Wouldn’t Pay If the Government Ran It.
“Conservatives who think you can have ‘civil rights’ without quotas are deluding themselves.”
Joseph Sobran  4-25-1998  Sobran.com
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for reading The Right Side all the way to the bottom.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News