The media speaks with one voice.
“How can such an unattractive party whose elected officials refuse to enforce law and order win the presidential election? The answer is fraud.”
Paul Craig Roberts on LewRockwell.com
11-6-80 PaulCraigRoberts.org
“No one but Trump could’ve done what he did”, says Rush Limbaugh, and we could add the Republican in-crowd didn’t even appreciate him.
Never Trumper “Republicans” Pat Toomey, Chris Christie, Jonah Goldberg, Bill Kristol, Gordon Humphrey, Mitt Romney and others all hate Donald Trump. The Republican establishment wants to hold the Senate and dump Trump. They’re just fine with Demos controlling the presidency. These folks think you will go for Marco Rubio or Nikki Haley in 2024.
Narrative management is always practiced by Big Media. There’s news and there’s THEIR news.
Just think – Ross Perot made the Clintons household names and I’ve never heard him express any remorse. I still say he deliberately helped Bill Clinton get elected.
FairUS.org has an extensive list of serious crimes committed by illegal aliens in the USA.
TheGatewayPundit.com and Nikitas3.com have great information on the ongoing Democrat vote theft.
Politico.com is notoriously liberal, Go Fund Me is far left also.
Good for the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, which endorsed Donald Trump, their first time to endorse a Republican for president since 1972.
Don’t buy liberalism – check out this site: Boycott-Liberalism.com. It has an extensive list of good and bad people and companies to dump and support. They need to update the site from 2018. The Top Five Boycotts are #1 Starbucks, #2 NFL, #3 CNN/MSNBC, #4 Hollywood Movies, #5 Jimmy Kimmel.
Media speaks with one voice
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)