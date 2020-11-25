Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
It’s where it begins.
This nation seems to have forgotten that he was born into sin and it happen on Calvary where Christ gave his life for each of our sins.
What American should be asking, how much do I owe Him? Scripture say bless the nation whose God is Lord. Thy shall have no other God before me. Love should be directed to God, others and self. This nation attitude will determine their altitude. Have this nation forgotten that, I come to the garden alone, it Jesus Christ who is blessing me.
This is a perfect time for America to say, pass me not oh gentile savior please hear my cry, while on others please don’t pass me by. Lord whatever you are doing in this season please don’t forget about me for I must never forget about you. If this nation to get America back, we must look beyond what we can’t see to what our Lord and Savior can see.
Homes keep falling apart all because he work harder at getting married that staying married. Home is no longer an institution of morality; most are going to sin all because it seems easier to live in sin. Christ do not conform to me, I conform to him. Most of this nation are doing a great job in claiming Christ s their savior, they just don’t want to be obedience to his holy word.
God’s word is either right or wrong there is no in between. One of the most important questions this nations should ask themselves, must Jesus bare the cross alone while all the worked goes free? There is a cross for everyone; there is a cross for me, what we see that is wrong with the behaviors of the young generation is all because of parents and others such as neighbors, churches and the school system.
I wonder what Christ thinks of time our for a child’s behavior? Because of Jesus we can have peace that passes all understanding. We can have joy that can’t be taken away. We can have love that is everlasting, hope for today, everlasting forever. The problem of this nation she has forgotten that it was God who created this, not man.
Lord Bless,
Johnny Black
Letter to the editor
