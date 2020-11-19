Dodge dominates Waco to claim region title
By Joey Marchant
Dodge traveled to the House of Pain in Sandersville with their eyes firmly fixed on a Region 3AA title. Dodge dominated from start to finish for a 35-16 victory. Washington County (“Waco”) won the toss and deferred until the second half. Tyrese Johnson returned the opening kickoff 29 yards to the Dodge 34 yard line. Mikhail Carr started at the quarterback position and took the first snap gaining 15 yards around right end before being shoved out of bounds. Hunter Kirkley came in for Carr and handed to Daylon Gordon who ran 39 yards up the middle to the Waco eight yard line. Carr came back in and ran eight yards for a touchdown. Mason Mangham split the uprights on the extra point to give Dodge a 7-0 lead.
Mangham squibbed the kickoff, which was covered by Waco at its own 32 yard line. Waco runs two very distinct formations. They prefer to line up in a single wing and snap the ball to the State’s second leading rusher Malyk Walker. At other times they bring in a more traditional quarterback and four wide receivers. On first down, Lamarie Mitchell and Landynn Powers dropped Walker for a one yard loss. On second down, Noah Cummings dropped Walker for a one yard loss. Waco then went with a passing formation, but Keldrick Beck ran the quarterback out of bounds after a seven yard scramble to force a punt.
Kade Harpe was interfered with while making a fair catch of the punt, and Dodge picked up 15 yards on the penalty to start at the Waco 48 yard line. Dodge could not move the football, and Mangham got his foot into a 41 yard punt driving the returner backwards and causing him to fumble the football. Jonah Collins momentarily had a shot at the ball for Dodge, but the returner was able to cover it at his own four yard line.
Waco then went on a 91 yard drive all on the ground. However, Monterrius George led a third down stop at the Dodge five yard line to force a Waco field goal, which was good cutting the Dodge lead to 7-3.
Dodge would be unable to move the football on its next possession, and Mangham got off a 37 yard punt, which was fair caught at the Waco 38 yard line. Harpe would drop into his hook zone and intercept Waco’s pass returning it 6 yards to the Waco 36 yard line. Dodge would move the ball with the running of Carr and Gordon. Carr would eventually score on three yard run followed by another Mangham extra point to give Dodge a 14-3 lead.
Gordon and Carr also played defense for Dodge each coming up with first half interceptions deep in Dodge territory to thwart the Golden Hawks. The first half ended with Dodge leading 14-3, but Waco would get the ball to start the second half.
Mangham executed the squib kick, which Waco had trouble fielding, and Davis Marchant tackled the returner at his own 29. Waco attempted a pass out of the single wing, but Carr stayed home to defend on the play. Dodge held on two running plays, and a short Waco punt rolled dead at the Dodge 40 yard line. Carr ran 14 yards dragging a defender the last nine yards to the Waco 46 yard line. It appeared Waco had stopped Gordon short on third down, but grabbed him by the face mask resulting in a first down at the Waco 25 yard line. Carr would take it around right end for a 25 yard touchdown, and Mangham’s extra point made it 21-3 Dodge.
Jaylon Jaynes dropped the returner at the 26 yard line. A holding penalty on first down backed the Golden Hawks up, and Reco Caines sacked the quarterback on the Waco 9 yard line. Waco would commit two more penalties before Caines and Beck converged to force a receiver to come down out of bounds after making a catch on third down.
Harpe fair caught the punt on the Waco 45 yard line. Gordon broke off a 20 yard run on first down to the Waco 25 yard line. Eventually Gordon would take it in for the touchdown from 1 yard out. Mangham’s kick gave Dodge a 28-3 lead.
Waco would mount another drive, but Jackson Bowen forced a fumble that Cummings recovered at the Dodge 10 yard line. Waco would add two late scores, and Gordon would add a 36 yard touchdown run to make the final score Dodge 35 Waco 16.
Gordon rushed for 190 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns while Carr rushed for 91 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns. Georgia High School Football Daily recognized the Dodge offensive line of Clay Lee, Chanler Neill, Jarred Frost, Cameron Gooch, Lane Poole and Davis Marchant as one of its lines of distinction this week.
With the win and the cancellation of the Southwest game, Dodge clinched the region championship and will host Swainsboro at home in the first round of the state playoffs on November 27.
Lady Indians named to first and second teams by Maxpreps
By Russ Ragan
The all region 3-AA softball team has been released. The Lady Indians had three players on the first team and five more on the second team. Dodge finished ranked number seven in AA in the poll by Maxpreps.
Dodge was lead by senior third baseman Logan White. She was name region player of the year and first team third baseman. White hit .419 on the year while leading Dodge with seven homers and 27 RBI’s. She also led Dodge with 31 hits. She was also four for four in stolen bases.
Joining White on the first team was sophomore catcher Ava Roland. She was the Lady Indians leading hitter with a .433 average. Roland had three homers and 18 RBI’s. She was second on the team with 26 hits.
The third member of the first team was freshman pitcher, Brooke Perdue. She was 9-3 on the year with a 2.36 ERA. She had nine complete games including a shutout. At the plate she had four doubles a triple and 11 RBI’s.
Leading the Lady Indians on the second team was senior first baseman Gracie Lewis. She hit .391 on the year with five doubles, a triple and she was second on the team with 20 RBIs.
Next up was freshman center fielder Ava Maxwell. She was sensational in the field and was the leadoff hitter for Dodge. Maxwell led the team with 26 runs scored, 16 walks and hit by pitch with seven. Maxwell led the team with a .500 on base percentage and her nine stolen bases were top for the team.
Next up, senior right fielder Bailey Harvey. She hit .317 on the season with two homers, two doubles, and a triple and 12 RBIs. Harvey was tied for second with hit by pitch with four and she stole two bases.
Next up, is junior short stop Makiyah Roberson. She hit .364 on the season. Robersonhad six doubles and 10 RBIs. Her three sacrifice flies led the team.
Wrapping up the second team is senior pitcher Linzy Bowen at the plate. She hit .304 and she stole two bases. On the mound she had four wins and six complete games. Bowen had 43 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched.