OBITUARIES

BETTY JEAN STRICKLAND FISH
Homemaker
Betty Jean Strickland Fish, age 81, of Eastman, died Tuesday November 17, 2020, at the Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
RANDY DEWITT FAIRCLOTH
Robins Air Force Base Employee
Randy Dewitt Faircloth, Sr., age 65, of Eastman, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Bay Springs Freewill Baptist Church, with Reverend Emory Howell officiating.
VERONICA DAWN LITTLEJOHN HATTAWAY
Retired Customer Service Representative
Veronica Dawn Littlejohn Hattaway, age 61, of Phenix City, Alabama, died Saturday November 14, 2020 at Dodge County Hospital in Eastman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Brice and Marcie Tucker on Wednesday November 18, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Please email Brice at brice244@gmail.com for directions and details.
PATRICIA WILLIAMS STAPLES
Master Cosmetologist
Patricia Williams Staples, age 63, of Milan, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at Sweet Home Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Jeff Williams and Pastor Stacey Stone officiating.
BOBBIE JOYCE TAYLOR BROADNAX
Homemaker
Bobbie Joyce Taylor Broadnax, age 83, of Fort Valley, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Warner Robins Healthcare and Rehab in Warner Robins.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, at Parkerson Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Lewis Harrell officiating.
MATTHEW SAMUEL BREEDLOVE
Academy Sports
Warehouse Employee
Matthew Samuel Breedlove, age 36, of Eastman, died Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Mr. Breedlove was born July 19, 1984 in Dodge County and attended Dodge County School System. He had lived in Eastman all of his life and was employed by Academy Sports Warehouse.
JOE GEORGE, JR.
City of Eastman
Employee
Joe George Jr., 82, died Friday, November 6, 2020.
Memorial services were held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Eastman with Reverend Albert George officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.
MOTHER CATHERINE NELSON
Retired Goodwill
Nursing Home
Employee
Mother Catherine Nelson, age 80, of Eastman, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The Lighthouse of New Beginnings Holiness Church with Pastor Edward Ingram officiating and Bishop Eddie C. Ingram delivering the eulogy.
