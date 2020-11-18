By Joey Marchant
For just the seventh time in 64 seasons, Dodge has won a region championship in football. Coach Ken Cofer becomes just the fourth coach in school history to accomplish the feat. It is his second overall as he won a region championship at Cook County in 2010. Coach Jerry Raines won the first for Dodge in 1976. While coach Raines is remembered for the 1976 championship team, he probably fielded a better team in 1975. However, then region rival Americus only allowed eight points all season in 1975 and defeated the Indians twice. Coach John M. Peacock came home to Dodge County in 1992 after winning three region titles at Montgomery County. Coach Peacock won region titles at Dodge in 1995, 1996 and 1999. Coach Rex Hodges won region titles at Dodge in 2015 and 2017. Both of Hodge’s championship teams were undefeated in the regular season.
On November 4, 2020, Georgia High School Football Daily published the Maxwell Computer Ratings, which gave Dodge only a 12.8% chance of winning Region 3AA.
The Dodge County Indians are pictured above celebrating their seventh region championship in football in school history.
Dodge claims Region 3AA Championship
