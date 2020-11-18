The Dodge County Indians are pictured above celebrating their seventh region championship in football in school history.

Dodge claims Region 3AA Championship

By Joey Marchant

For just the seventh time in 64 seasons, Dodge has won a region championship in football. Coach Ken Cofer becomes just the fourth coach in school history to accomplish the feat. It is his second overall as he won a region championship at Cook County in 2010. Coach Jerry Raines won the first for Dodge in 1976. While coach Raines is remembered for the 1976 championship team, he probably fielded a better team in 1975. However, then region rival Americus only allowed eight points all season in 1975 and defeated the Indians twice. Coach John M. Peacock came home to Dodge County in 1992 after winning three region titles at Montgomery County. Coach Peacock won region titles at Dodge in 1995, 1996 and 1999. Coach Rex Hodges won region titles at Dodge in 2015 and 2017. Both of Hodge’s championship teams were undefeated in the regular season.

On November 4, 2020, Georgia High School Football Daily published the Maxwell Computer Ratings, which gave Dodge only a 12.8% chance of winning Region 3AA.

All Dodge had to do was to defeat two top ten teams in Northeast and Washington County and take care of business on homecoming against heavy underdog Southwest. Dodge trailed Northeast by nine points late in the third quarter before scoring 23 unanswered points to win 35-21.

Then Dodge dominated Washington County 35-16 this past Friday night. Dodge looked forward to capping the season with a homecoming victory over Southwest, but that game was cancelled due to COVID issues at Southwest leaving Dodge as region champions.

After a week off, Dodge will host Swainsboro High in the first round of the state playoffs on November 27. Should the Indians defeat the Tigers, Dodge will host a second round game against either Thomasville High or the third seed from region five (most likely Heard County). Come out and support the Indians as they seek Dodge’s first state championship.
