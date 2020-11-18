TRUMP 2020, the only way to fly!

Best wishes to Dr. Ron Paul, recovering from a Sept. 25 stroke at age 85. I voted for him three different times; 1988 General Election also 2008 and 2012 Republican Primaries. Fox News froze him out of their debates in 2008 and kept son Rand Paul out of their main 2016 debate.
Why are Media leftists blocking out, refusing to cover the Biden Crime Family corruption? Also, remember the hideous way Sen. Joe Biden treated Judges Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas in their Supreme Court nominations?
Earline Hart Anderson, age 110 of Houston, Texas voted for Donald Trump in person. She looks years younger and says she has voted in nearly four dozen elections. She must be including off-year elections. Earline and her niece Rayline Binion were on Fox News and both say they proudly voted for President Trump. Good for them!
Watch out for BBH: “Beto, Biden, Harris are coming to take your guns”, says Ted Nugent. Those folks are brilliant. More gun control laws will solve our violence problem. Chicago knew that and look how they solved their crime problem.
Chicago is a good example of liberal dreamers at work. “Rioters are masquerading as social justice warriors.”
Robert Woodson WoodsonCenter.org
“Is there any clearer sign of how privileged a society is than the disproportionate amount of time that society spends guilting citizens over how privileged they are?”
Michelle Malkin on VDare.com 10-20-20
MichelleMalkin.com Twitchy.com
“No one on the Biden team could come anywhere close to the things Donald Trump has done for the American people.”
Rush Limbaugh 10-20-20 RushLimbaugh.com
Here is a good column by Nikitas3.com 10-16-20: “How Democrats move into & ruin conservative states.” Nikitas3.com is a daily read for me.
What do Kid Rock, Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd and Ricky Skaggs have in common? All are on a list of conservative celebrities to support on the site Boycott-Liberalism.com. Unfortunately the liberal list is considerably longer but there is a lot of good info on the site. I wound also suggest an update to it.
“Are conservatives paid to turn liberal?”
Nikitas3.com
Countdown: Donald Trump vs. socialism. Which direction should we go?
TRUMP 2020, the only way to fly!
