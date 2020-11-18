TRUMP 2020, the only way to fly!

Best wishes to Dr. Ron Paul, recovering from a Sept. 25 stroke at age 85. I voted for him three different times; 1988 General Election also 2008 and 2012 Republican Primaries. Fox News froze him out of their debates in 2008 and kept son Rand Paul out of their main 2016 debate.
Why are Media leftists blocking out, refusing to cover the Biden Crime Family corruption? Also, remember the hideous way Sen. Joe Biden treated Judges Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas in their Supreme Court nominations?
Earline Hart Anderson, age 110 of Houston, Texas voted for Donald Trump in person. She looks years younger and says she has voted in nearly four dozen elections. She must be including off-year elections. Earline and her niece Rayline Binion were on Fox News and both say they proudly voted for President Trump. Good for them!
Watch out for BBH: “Beto, Biden, Harris are coming to take your guns”, says Ted Nugent. Those folks are brilliant. More gun control laws will solve our violence problem. Chicago knew that and look how they solved their crime problem. 
Chicago is a good example of liberal dreamers at work. “Rioters are masquerading as social justice warriors.”
Robert Woodson  WoodsonCenter.org
“Is there any clearer sign of how privileged a society is than the disproportionate amount of time that society spends guilting citizens over how privileged they are?”
Michelle Malkin on VDare.com  10-20-20  
MichelleMalkin.com  Twitchy.com
“No one on the Biden team could come anywhere close to the things Donald Trump has done for the American people.”
Rush Limbaugh 10-20-20  RushLimbaugh.com
Here is a good column by Nikitas3.com 10-16-20: “How Democrats move into & ruin conservative states.” Nikitas3.com is a daily read for me.
What do Kid Rock, Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd and Ricky Skaggs have in common? All are on a list of conservative celebrities to support on the site Boycott-Liberalism.com. Unfortunately the liberal list is considerably longer but there is a lot of good info on the site. I wound also suggest an update to it.
“Are conservatives paid to turn liberal?”
Nikitas3.com
Countdown: Donald Trump vs. socialism. Which direction should we go?

The hidden Trump vote: “Over 60% of Trump supporters say they’re afraid to put signs in their front yard or bumper sticker on vehicle.”
100PercentFedUp.com  Tom Wood column  10-20-20
Leo Terrell on Fox News says, “It’s Donald Trump vs. the left-wing media.” Good site: TheLeoTerrell.com.
Just here to do jobs Americans won’t do? The Department of Justice says 94 percent of foreign nationals in federal prisons are illegal aliens.
Republicans haven’t won a popular vote with 51% since 1988. The old D.C. swamp Republicans still don’t accept or like Trump, another good reason to vote for him. He’s the gutsy candidate: TRUMP 2020, the only way to fly!
I stole that line from Western Airlines, which merged with Delta in 1987 – remember their slogan? “Western Airlines…The Only Way to Fly!”
Most everyone wants to know: What has Joe Biden ever done in 47 years in the D.C. swamp? You’ll notice – all Democrats hate term limits. Leftwing crackpots want to micromanage America.
Conservatives are better behaved. “We have an emergency brake on our behavior. Many on the left don’t have that.”
Dan Bongino  Bongino.com  10-29-20
Trafalgar Group got it right in 2016. They say Trump wins in 2020.
“Let the business guy run the country like a business.”
Kid Rock  2016   
He’s still all in for President Trump.
I live in Gwinnett County, Georgia, since 1971, where we now have 543,000 registered voters and heavy traffic, many liberal immigrants. I’m ready to bail out. It used to be a great place to live, semi-rural when I came here. Crime is way up.
The liberal website GwinnettForum.com loves the new constituency.
Bumper sticker: If I lived in my car I’d be home by now.
“I’ve reached the age where you eat your own weight in pills, hoping they are low in calories and carbs.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com  2007
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
