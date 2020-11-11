By Joey Marchant
Dodge shocks Northwest with 35-21 victory
Dodge won its third game in a row on Senior Night coming from behind to defeat the Northeast Raiders by a score of 35-21 and moved one step closer to a Region 3AA Championship. Northeast came in ranked 10th in the State sporting a 5-1 record and was undefeated in Region play having already defeated Bleckley County and Washington County.
Northeast won the toss and deferred. Davis Marchant took a short kickoff and got what he could up to the Dodge 34 yard line. Mikhail Carr lined up at quarterback for Dodge. On the second play from scrimmage, Carr attempted a handoff to Daylon Gordon, but the ball fell to the turf where Northeast pounced on it at the Dodge 30 yard line. Northeast used a short passing game early scoring on a four yard pass to take a 6-0 lead. The extra point attempt was unsuccessful.
Gordon fielded another short kickoff and returned it 25 yards to the Dodge 48 yard line. Three plays later, disaster struck again as Hunter Kirkley attempted to hand off to Gordon, and the ball again fell to the turf where Northeast pounced on it at the Dodge 48 yard line. This time the Dodge defense would hold forcing a three and out. The Northeast punter got off a good punt, and the ball rolled dead at the Dodge 5 yard line.
The Dodge offense could do nothing, and Mason Mangham came in to punt from his own end zone. The ball rolled dead at the Dodge 36 yard line, and Northeast had another golden opportunity. The Raiders moved to the Dodge 10 yard line, but penalties slowed them down. Facing fourth down on the Dodge 15 yard line, the Northeast quarterback rolled right to escape pressure from a blitzing Jackson Bowen. He could have easily ran for the first down and perhaps a touchdown, but he inexplicably tried to force the ball into a tight window in the end zone. Instead, Keldrick Beck batted the ball down.
The Dodge offense took over, and Kirkley hit Jalon Jaynes for 10 yards and a first down. However, after a five-yard run and a two-yard catch by Gordon, Dodge would remain short of a first down and have to punt. Mangham got off a 42-yard punt, and Northeast took over at its 26-yard line. Carr would intercept a third down pass and return it 41 yards for a touchdown to tie the score at 6-6. A two-point attempt by Dodge failed.
Mangham drove the kickoff into the end zone for a touchback. Dodge forced a three and out after Beck went high in the air for a third down pass breakup. Northeast punted, and the ball rolled dead at the Raider 46-yard line. Carr came back in at quarterback and was unstoppable. Carr had runs of 14 yards and 12 yards. Gordon carried for 8 yards, but two penalties forced Dodge back to the Raider 22 yard line. Carr then ran 22 yards for a touchdown picking up a big block from Jayne’s downfield. The two-point attempt was no good, and Dodge led 12-6.
It was about this time that Northeast began to take control of the game and really pound the football on the ground mixing in short passes. Northeast went on an 18-play drive that ended with a touchdown and two point conversion leaving only 13.5 seconds left in the half. Northeast led 14-12 at halftime.
Northeast took the ball to start the second half and scored another touchdown on a nine-play 80-yard drive. The extra point gave northeast a 21-12 lead.
Gordon returned another short kickoff 20 yards to the Dodge 46 yard line. However, Dodge lost 24 yards on a bad snap. Center Pat Stevenson had been injured on the final play of the first half, and the Indians had to shuffle some guys around on the offensive line. This led to another three and out for Dodge. Mangham got off a 44-yard punt that rolled dead at the Northeast 36 yard line. Northeast continued to move the football and eat clock. The Raiders reached the Dodge two yard line in nine plays and seemed poised to put the game out of reach. However, the tide was about to turn. Northeast scored an apparent touchdown with 3:48 to play in the third quarter, but it was negated by a chop block. An illegal procedure penalty on Northeast followed. The ball was now on the Dodge 22 yard line where Kade Harpe ran the quarterback out of bounds for no gain on second down. On third down, Reco Caines sacked the quarterback for a 13 yard loss. After another penalty, Northeast would punt the football but only net 12 yards.
Trailing by nine points late in the third quarter, it was now or never for Dodge. On third down, every linemen executed his block, and Gordon juked the safety and outran the rest of the defense 64 yards for a touchdown. Mangham nailed the extra point, and Dodge cut the Raider lead to 21-19.
Mangham drove the kickoff into the end zone for a touchback. Landynn Powers dropped the running back for a two yard loss on first down. Harpe tackled the quarterback after a three-yard gain on second down. On third down, Powers and Harpe pressured the quarterback into throwing incomplete. The punter shanked another one, and it appeared the ball was going out of bounds. However, Harpe fielded it on a bounce and returned it 20 yards down the sideline to the Raider 15 yard line on the final play of the third quarter.
Another snap sailed over Kirkley’s head for a 15 yard loss. Then Kirkley’s pass was intercepted in the endzone and brought out to the Northeast 20 yard line. The Raiders would move the ball to the Dodge 44 yard line where Dodge forced a punt. The punt went only four yards before being fielded by Beck and returned 22 yards to the Raider 32 yard line. However, a blindside block on the return moved the ball back to the Dodge 40 yard line. Gordon ran 15 yards for a first down, and 15 more yards were tacked on for a late hit out of bounds. Gordon then ran 30 yards for a touchdown. Carr ran for a two-point conversion. Dodge led 27-21.
Lamarie Mitchell dropped the kickoff returner at the Raider 14 yard line. Northeast completed a 55-yard pass to the Dodge 30 yard line. Then Harpe recorded back to back sacks. A third down pass fell incomplete, and Carr and Sherman Clay successfully defended a fourth down pass in the end zone.
Dodge took over at its 42-yard line. Carr would subsequently run 46 yards for a touchdown, but the play was called back for an illegal formation. Two plays later, Gordon ran 44 yards for a touchdown getting a block from Marchant to seal the edge and a block from Tyrese Johnson downfield. Carr ran for the two-point conversion to make the final Dodge 35 Northeast 21.
Dodge improves to 4-3 overall. The win coupled with Washington County’s win over Bleckley County leaves Dodge, Northeast and Washington County in a three way tie for first place in Region 3AA. Dodge controls its own destiny, and can win a Region Championship with wins over Washington County and Southwest Macon. Dodge will travel to Sandersville to take on the Golden Hawks on Friday November 13 at 7:30 pm.
RUSS'S SPORTS REVIEW
BY RUSS RAGAN
It was another so so week for area sports favs. The good news, I guess, was the Falcons 34-27 win over Denver; the win hurts the chances of a top five draft pick.
Then, there were the Bulldogs. Things started out so well against Florida then things fell apart in the 41-28 loss. There is a little baseball news as the Silver Slugger awards were given out.
Let’s start things out with the Falcons. They almost saw another real big lead get away but they did hang on for a 34-27 win over Denver. Matt Ryan had another solid game with 284 yards and three touchdowns. The offense seems to be pretty strong despite not having Calvin Ridley able to go. The season would certainly be interesting if leads against Dallas, Chicago and Detroit would have stood up. The team certainly seems to be playing so much better after the coaching change. The 3-6 Falcons have games left with the Raiders, Chargers, world champion Chiefs and a pair of games against New Orleans and Tampa Bay.
Like I said earlier, things started out so well for Georgia. Zeus raced 75 yards on the game’s first play for a touchdown. After a quick three and out, Bennett hit freshman wide out Marcus Roseny- Jacksaint for another score and it’s 14-0 Georgia. Things at that very point went wrong. Jacksaint suffered a broken ankle and Bennett hurt his shoulder on the play. The Gators took over from there and rolled to a 41-28 win.
The question now is, what’s next for Georgia? First of all, figure out who is the next quarterback. Let’s face it, are Mathis or Bennett really the answer? The answer is unfortunately an obvious no. The Florida and Alabama games were way to big for either of them.
The final four games should be won, so that’s 8-2; not bad right? Wrong, Hard Richt would get 8-2 out of the team. The Dogs need to figure out next year’s quarterback right now! If Daniels is healthy let him play right now. If he isn’t it’s Carson Beck time. Let’s see what the kid can do.
Let’s wrap up things with the Selron Slugger awards. The Braves won four from the National League. Freddie Freeman at first base, he is also a finalist and favorite to win the MVP this week.
We should learn soon about the designated hitter for the national league. It’s the only way the Braves will be interested in bringing back Ozuna.