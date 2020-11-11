1004
CONDEMNATIONS
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on SEPTEMBER 17, 2020, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
FIVE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS ($5,700.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 5th day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
GEORGIA DEPARMENT OF CORRECTIONS
Office of Professional Standards
300 Patrol Road
Lies Hall, 2nd Floor
Forsyth, Georgia 31029
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
APPLICATION TO REGISTER A BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER TRADE NAME, PARTNERSHIP OR OTHERS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
The undersigned does hereby certify that JESSE BURCH AND HENRY WILLIAMS conducting a business as B & W PRO CONSTRUCTION in the City of Chauncey, County of Dodge in the State of Georgia, under the name of B & W PRO CONSTRUCTION and that the nature of the business is Heavy Equipment Operation Clearing Land, road work and natural vegetation clearing and that the names and addresses of the person, firms or partnership owning and carrying on said trade or business are:
JESSE BURCH
339 North Railroad Avenue
Chauncey, GA 31011
HENRY WILLIAMS
45 Milan Cemetery Road
Milan, GA 31060
Subscribed and sworn to before me
This 6th day of NOVEMBER, 2020
SHEILA WHITE
Notary Public
JESSE BURCH
HENRY WILLIAMS
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MATTHEW MARION JONES, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 13th day of SEPTEMBER, 2020.
ADMINISTRATOR WITH WILL ANNEXED OF THE ESTATE OF
MATTHEW MARION JONES, Deceased
SUENETTE JONES DILL
458 Wild Wood Circle
Clarksville, GA 30523
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of LINDA DURDEN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 14th day of October, 2020.
TRACEY JONES
1506 9th Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
Administrator, Estate of
LINDA DURDEN
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES DURDEN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 14th day of October, 2020.
TRACEY JONES
1506 9th Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
Administrator, Estate of
JAMES DURDEN
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of RANDALL KEITH ROLAND, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 14th day of OCTOBER, 2020.
KACIE MARIE LUCAS,
Executor of the Estate of
RANDALL KEITH ROLAND, Deceased
143 Cherokee Trail Road
Cochran, GA 31014
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
IN RE: ESTATE OF MATTIE LOU ROGERS
All creditors of the Estate of MATTIE LOU ROGERS, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 22nd day of OCTOBER, 2020.
Executor of the Estate of
MATTIE LOU ROGERS, Deceased
JOHN D. ROGERS
2965 Empire Chester Hwy.
Cochran, GA 31014
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF CYNTHIA PICKETT LEWIS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9345
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
WILLIE JOE JOHNSON, JR. has petitioned for WILLIE JOE JOHNSON, JR. to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of CYNTHIA PICKETT LEWIS deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before NOVEMBER 17, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees.
If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on NOVEMBER 17, 2020. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
KAYE COLLINS
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF SAMUEL HANKEY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9354
PETITION FOR LETTERS
OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
BRENDA HANKEY and JENNIFER RODRIGUEZ have petitioned to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of SAMUEL HANKEY deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before NOVEMBER 30, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
ASHLEY W. CONEY
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SHERMAN WILLIAM HOWELL,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO:20-9356
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
WILLIAM CRAIG HOWELL has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of SHERMAN WILLIAM HOWELL, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before DECEMBER 10, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 2nd day of November 2020.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
478-374-9900 fax
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SANDRA MCDANIEL HOWELL, DECEASED
ESTATE NO:20-9355
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
WILLIAM CRAIG HOWELL has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of SANDRA MCDANIEL HOWELL, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before DECEMBER 10, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 2nd day of November 2020.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
478-374-9900 fax
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES M. KNIGHT, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9350
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
JOHNNIE ROGERS KNIGHT and MICHAEL A. KNIGHT, SR. have petitioned this Court to be appointed Joint Administrators of the Estate of JAMES M. KNIGHT deceased, of said County, BOTH BEING ABLE ACT JOINTLY AND/OR INDIVIDUALLY. The Joint Petitioners have also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before December 10, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be SCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
478-374-9900 fax
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MORGAN COLE SHEFFIELD,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-19-9218
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
APRIL STUCKEY MOORE and JAMES DANNY SHEFFIELD have petitioned this Court to be appointed Administrators of the Estate of MORGAN COLE SHEFFIELD deceased, of said County. The Petitioners have also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before DECEMBER 11, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on DECEMBER 11, 2020. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
