classIFIEDS

HOMES FOR SALE
THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH house in Jessup Heights. Approximately 1,700 sq. ft. Asking $125,000.00. Call 478-231-1621. Great home or rental property in quiet neighborhood.
MOBILE HOMES FOR SALE
18x80 THREE BEDROOM, two bath mobile home. For more information please call 478-954-3388.
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478) 285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Please call 478-231-8176.
FOR SALE
FOR SALE Lots of Christmas decorations, lighted village, nativity set, Christian books, ladies long coat, small appliances. Call 478-374-6038.
AUBURN MERCHANDISE: Car tag, $10.00; plate cover, $5.00; pajama pants size large, $5.00; RealTree camouflage shirt size large, $10.00; hoodie size large, $15.00; collegiate lined zip up coat (has tags-never worn), $40.00; two caps (one orange, one camouflage), $5.00 each; official Tiger hand fan, $2.00; tumbler, $5.00. Will sell all items for $75.00 or as individually prices. Great Christmas gift ideas. Call 478-934-6047.
WANTED
WANTED: TWO older gentlemen looking for hunting land in Dodge County and will respect the land. Call 386-336-3803.
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K. Please call 478-231-6038 for more information.
MOTORCYCLES
2014 HONDA SHADOW 750. Only 4,100 miles. Asking $3,500.00. Please call 478-285-1368 for more information.
