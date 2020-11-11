obituaries

EUNICE LEE NEWMAN LAW
Dodge County Hospital Retired Nurse
Eunice Lee Newman Lae, age 90, of Eastman, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Ron Whittington and Reverend Lewis Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
DONNA LEE BARNETT WALKER
Citizens Bank and Trust Company Former Vice-President
Donna Lee Barnett Walker, age 87, of Eastman, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Taylor Regional Hospital in Hawkinsville.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Reverend Patrick Barnett and Reverend Lewis Miller officiating.
JAMES RANDALL DIXON
Former Owner and
Operator of Dixon
Jewelers and Merle Norman Cosmetics
James Randall Dixon, age 78, of Eastman, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Dodge County Hospital.
FRANCES LOUISE POLLARD DUPREE
Retired Hairstylist
Mrs. Frances Louise Pollard Dupree, age 70, of Eastman, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Coliseum Medical Center in Macon.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Cottondale Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend James Dupree officiating.
GLENDA JOYCE WILLIS KEMP
Eastman Bible Baptist Church Member
Glenda Joyce Willis Kemp, age 73, of Eastman, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Ricky Anderson and Mr. Chad Kennison officiating.
