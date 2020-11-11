Coronavirus cases over 660 in Dodge

According to the South Central Health District in Dublin, Dodge County now has 666 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus with 29 death reported.
Other counties around Dodge include Bleckley with 519 cases and 27 deaths, Telfair with 506 cases and 25 deaths, Wilcox with 262 cases and 25 deaths and Pulaski with 235 cases and 23 deaths.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that the public follow these guidelines to help stop the virus.
Clean your hands often, either with soap and water for 20 seconds or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Put distance between yourself and other people (at least 6 feet).
Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash or cough or sneeze in your bent elbow - not your hands!
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.
CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings and when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Masks may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.
