Hey NASCAR: Are you still all in with BLM?
The new BLM: Biden’s Laptop Matters.
For live coverage of political events, flush Fox Network and liberal open borders enthusiast Rupert Murdoch. Check out RightSideBroadcasting.com.
Fox Network brought back Kennedy and now needs to bring back retired Air Force General Tom McInerney and Trish Regan, both fired apparently for telling the truth.
“Will Americans risk their future on a failed ideology and a corrupt career politician?”
Rev. Michael Bresciani
Jill Biden says, “The American people don’t want to hear these smears against my family.” I’ll bet millions of people would like to hear more and I’m one who does. Jill doesn’t but she can’t make it go away.
Joe Biden wants unlimited illegal immigration, no border control, and has no desire to end foreign adventurism with endless wars. No gas and oil, no fracking, higher taxes.
Have you noticed: “pandemic” is just “dem” surrounded by panic.
Big media told us the fake dossier was real and the real e-mails are fake says Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio).
The U.S. Senate vote to confirm Amy Barrett to the Supreme Court is set for Monday October 26, Hillary Clinton’s birthday. Happy Birthday, Hillary!
B.H. Obama, campaigning in Florida for Sleepy Joe Biden, say Donald Trump hasn’t taken the job of president seriously, which sounds like he’s describing his own eight years in office.
Kamala Harris actively bailed out thugs who burned American cities. The toughest anti-looting, anti-rioting legislation is now in Florida, seeking to avoid repeats of riots in Minnesota and Oregon.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis banned sanctuary cities when he took office.
“We can’t close up our nation or we’re not going to have a nation.”
Donald Trump
Biden’s laptop matters
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)