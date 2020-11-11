Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Well America, you got what you think you wanted: Joe Biden and Che Guevara Marxist, Kamala Harris, by proxy as the new presidential American leadership “fake” alpha bet soup media has already called it.
As soon as you calm down from your frenzy, think about what you really got and what you will be losing in short order. When you lose your freedom of speech and cannot utter the slightest disdain for another person regardless of its validity, because these little so called Millennial peaceful protesters, and please, let’s “call a spade a spade”, looters, thugs, anarchist, and rioters will burn your business and homes down, it was your vote.
When you lose your religious freedom because it conflicts with the values of other religions, i.e: church of Wicca and Satanism, it was your vote.
When you lose your job because your employer cannot afford to pay you because of higher taxes, remember it was your vote.
When ISIS terrorist come into our cities and lop your head off with no fear of retribution, remember it was your vote.
When your Christian radio and television programs are removed from airways, because the new Biden administration deemed it “controversial” because it teaches about Jesus Christ as the Living God. Remember it was your vote.
There are so many bad things to come that I’m betting you did not take into account before you voted. When they happen, you know who is to blame-not the Democrats, nor the republicans. The blame will be you in recalcitrant to go along with extremism ideology, your greed, selfishness, ignorance, and yes, your VOTE!
Thank you Mr. and Mrs. Liberal American Citizen, you literally have sent this country back to the Middle Ages.
TSGT. Joseph L Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret.
