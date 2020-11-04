CLASSIFIEDS

100
HOMES FOR SALE
THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH house in Jessup Heights. Approximately 1,700 sq. ft. Asking $125,000.00. Call 478-231-1621. Great home or rental property in quiet neighborhood.
MOBILE HOMES FOR SALE
18x80 THREE BEDROOM, two bath mobile home. For more information please call 478-954-3388
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478) 285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
SERVICES
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Please call 478-231-8176.
WANTED
WANTED: TWO older gentlemen looking for hunting land in Dodge County and will respect the land. Call 386-336-3803.
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K. Please call 478-231-6038 for more information.
YARD SALES
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 7
YARD SALES
at Ocmulgee Baptist Church;
six miles out Eastman-Dublin Highway. Clothes, movies, tools, home decor and much more. 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m
TWO FAMILY YARD SALE; Friday and Saturday, November 6-7 at 5614 Russell Street, Eastman. Starts at 8:00 a.m. each day.
FAMILY YARD SALE: Friday and Saturday, November 6 and 7; 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.; 6425 CEDAR DRIVE, EASTMAN.
ESTATE SALES
THURSDAY, FRIDAY and SATURDAY; November 5-7; 10:00 a.m. until at 411 MAIN STREET; EASTMAN beside State Farm Insurance office.
