006
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
GPN 06
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF
CORPORATE NAME
Notice is given that articles of amendment which will change the name of DODGE ARTS GUILD, INC. to ARTS GUILD OF DODGE COUNTY, INC. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The registered office of the corporation is located at 5007 9TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
478-374-9900 fax
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
ESTATE NUMBER: P-20-9300
IN RE: ESTATE OF LOUISE J. KELLY
All creditors of the Estate of LOUISE J. KELLY are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 7th day of October, 2020.
BERRY DIXON KELLY,
Executor of the
Estate of LOUISE J. KELLY,
Deceased
434 Minter Drive
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
IN RE: ESTATE OF BETTY LOWERY LEONARD
All creditors of the Estate of BETTY LOWERY LEONARD, Late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 7th day of OCTOBER, 2020.
MICHAEL L. LEONARD
Executor of the Estate of BETTY LOWERY LEONARD, Deceased
MICHAEL L. LEONARD
251 Ginger Cake Trail
Fayetteville, Georgia 30214
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of MATTHEW MARION JONES, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 13th day of SEPTEMBER, 2020.
ADMINISTRATOR WITH WILL ANNEXED OF THE ESTATE OF
MATTHEW MARION JONES, Deceased
SUENETTE JONES DILL
458 Wild Wood Circle
Clarksville, GA 30523
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of LINDA DURDEN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 14th day of October, 2020.
TRACEY JONES
1506 9th Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
Administrator, Estate of
LINDA DURDEN
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES DURDEN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 14th day of October, 2020.
TRACEY JONES
1506 9th Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
Administrator, Estate of
JAMES DURDEN
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of RANDALL KEITH ROLAND, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 14th day of OCTOBER, 2020.
KACIE MARIE LUCAS,
Executor of the Estate of
RANDALL KEITH ROLAND, Deceased
143 Cherokee Trail Road
Cochran, GA 31014
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
IN RE: ESTATE OF MATTIE LOU ROGERS
All creditors of the Estate of MATTIE LOU ROGERS, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 22nd day of OCTOBER, 2020.
Executor of the Estate of
MATTIE LOU ROGERS, Deceased
JOHN D. ROGERS
2965 Empire Chester Hwy.
Cochran, GA 31014
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
GPN 10
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In re: Estate of ELINOR CARMEN JESSUP
Estate No. P-20-9346
PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT OF CONSERVATOR FOR MINOR
To: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, GEOFFREY WREN
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 29-3-8, this is to notify you to file an objection, if there is any, to the above-referenced petition in the above-referenced court on or before Monday, November 16, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: that all objections to the petition must be in writing. You are entitled to object either to the establishment of a conservatorship or to the selection of the Petitioners, Jacob Jessup and Sarah Jessup, as conservators, or both.
If no objections are filed, a hearing will be held on or about November 17, 2020, and the petition may be granted.
The contact information for the Dodge County Probate Court is: Probate Court of Dodge County, Judge Al McCranie, P.O. Box 514, Eastman, Georgia 31023, Phone: 478-374-3775, Fax: 478-374-9197.
1011
FORECLOSURES
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER IN SECURITY DEED
Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the security deed from R. E. TOWNS to BEASLEY TIMBER MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., dated August 23, 2018, and recorded in Deed Book 164, Page 308-314, Wheeler County Records, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder before the Courthouse Door at Wheeler County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in December, 2020, the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 346 IN THE 10TH LAND DISTRICT OF WHEELER COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 197.966 ACRES AS DESCRIBED AND DELINEATED BY THAT PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED BY GRADY BONEY, SURVEYOR, DATED JULY 22, 2008 AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 7, PAGE 444 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF WHEELER COUNTY, GEORGIA, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION. SAID TRACT IS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTH CORNER OF LAND LOT 346, WHICH POINT IS MARKED BY A CONCRETE MONUMENT, RUN THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT SOUTH 46 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 55 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 2904.06 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT ON THE NORTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD 120 (UNION CHURCH ROAD), SAID POINT BEING ALSO MARKED BY A REBAR PIN; RUN THENCE ALONG THE NORTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD 120 SOUTH 44 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 33 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 1498.29 FEET; RUN THENCE ALONG SAID ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE SOUTH 45 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 1537.32 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT AT THE INTERSECTION OF SAID ROAD RIGHT-OF WAY WITH THE NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD 119 (GRAHAM SCHOOL ROAD); RUN THENCE ALONG THE NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF COUNTY ROAD 119 NORTH 45 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 54 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 2273.71 FEET; RUN THENCE ALONG SAID ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE NORTH 46 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 02 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 537.10 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT ON THE NORTHWEST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT, RUN THENCE ALONG THE NORTHWEST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT NORTH 43 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 17 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 3003.45 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID TRACT IS BOUNDED, NOW OR FORMERLY, AS FOLLOWS: NORTHWEST BY THE NORTHWEST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT, DIVIDING FROM LAND OF HOLLIS E. JOHNSON FAMILY, LLP; NORTHEAST BY THE NORTHEAST LAND LOT LINE OF SAID LAND LOT, DIVIDING FROM LAND OF DAVID F. CLARK; SOUTHEAST BY THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF COUNTY ROAD 120 (UNION CHURCH ROAD); AND SOUTHWEST BY THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF COUNTY ROAD 119 (GRAHAM SCHOOL ROAD). THIS IS THE SAME TRACT OF LAND AS WAS CONVEYED FROM TERRAPOINTE, LLC TO R. E. TOWNS BY LIMITED WARRANTY DEED DATED AUGUST 29, 2008 AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 130, PAGE 450, WHEELER COUNTY DEED RECORDS. [TAX PARCEL ID 0015 036]
The debt secured by said security deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to make payments in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees.
Said property will be sold subject to ad valorem taxes which are due or which are a lien; matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the security deed being foreclosed.
BEASLEY TIMBER MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
As Attorney-in-Fact for
R. E. TOWNS
AVERY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 1446
Dublin, Georgia 31040
478-353-0146
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
GPN 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Estate No.: P-20-9343
In Re:Estate of ELAINE BURCH BOWMAN, Deceased
PETITION TO PROBATE WILL IN SOLEMN FORM
All creditors of the Estate of ELAINE BURCH BOWMAN are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 7th day of October, 2020.
WALTER JARRETT BURCH,
Executor of the
Estate of ELAINE BURCH BOWMAN, Deceased
WALTER JARRETT BURCH
2345 Fair Haven Road
Eastman, GA 31023
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF CYNTHIA PICKETT LEWIS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9345
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
WILLIE JOE JOHNSON, JR. has petitioned for WILLIE JOE JOHNSON, JR. to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of CYNTHIA PICKETT LEWIS deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before NOVEMBER 17, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees.
If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on NOVEMBER 17, 2020. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
KAYE COLLINS
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF SAMUEL HANKEY, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9354
PETITION FOR LETTERS
OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
BRENDA HANKEY and JENNIFER RODRIGUEZ have petitioned to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of SAMUEL HANKEY deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before NOVEMBER 30, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
ASHLEY W. CONEY
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3775
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SHERMAN WILLIAM HOWELL,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO:20-9356
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
WILLIAM CRAIG HOWELL has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of SHERMAN WILLIAM HOWELL, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before DECEMBER 10, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 2nd day of November 2020.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
478-374-9900 fax
GPN 18
(Continued from Page 2B)
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 2nd day of November 2020.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
478-374-9900 fax
GPN 18
