OBITUARIES

PATRICIA JEAN ROWLAND BECK
Homemaker
Patricia Jean Rowland Beck, age 71, of Eastman, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Dublinair Nursing Home in Dublin.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Southerland Funeral Chapel with Rev. Arnold Rye officiating. Interment will follow in Bay Springs Cemetery in Plainfield.
CAROLYN MIDDLEBROOKS
Homemaker
Carolyn Middlebrooks, age 77, of Eastman, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
James “Red” Roland
Retired Dodge County Recreation Department
James. “Red” Roland, age 77, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Houston Medical Center.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery with Rev. Aubrey Corbitt officiating.
ROGER LINWOOD “GOOSE” TATEM
Oscar Smith High School Maintenance Technician
Roger Linwood “Goose” Tatem, age 66, of Eastman, GA, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Taylor Regional Hospital in Hawkinsville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
SUE JEAN SPIRES STONECYPHER-KNOWLES
Homemaker
Sue Jean Spires Stonecypher-Knowles, age 77, of Palm Bay, Florida, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Red Hill Holiness Church, with Reverend Roswell Chapman officiating.
MARILYN L. MILLER MULLIS
Pine Level Freewill Baptist Church Member
Marilyn L. Miller Mullis, age 74, of Eastman, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
J.B. ROLAND
Retired Dodge County Road Department
J.B. Roland, age 80, of Eastman, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
TAMMY TAWANA THOMPSON
Administration Health Care Field
Tammy Tawana Thompson, age 58, of Eastman, died Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sand Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Milan.
DANIEL EARL SYKES, SR.
Retired Truck Driver
Daniel Earl Sykes, Sr. age 85, of Eastman died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Rollins Funeral Home in Eastman with Dr. Patricia Patterson officiating.
BARBARA ANN BELCHER JOHNS KITCHENS
Retired Civil Service
Barbara Ann Belcher Johns-Kitchens, age 79, of Eastman, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Jeff Davis Memorial Hospital in Hazlehurst.
A private family burial will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery.
JANET BROWN HICKMAN
Grace Baptist Church Member
Janet Brown Hickman, age 67, of Eastman, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, at Sand Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Lewis Miller officiating.
