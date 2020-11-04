Homecoming parade set for November 20

Posted by
Admin
in Top Stories
Wednesday, November 4. 2020
Comments (0)
Applications are now available for the 2020 Dodge County High School  (DCHS) Homecoming Parade.

The parade will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, and will follow the parade’s regular route through Eastman.

Clubs, churches, civic organizations, teams and any other groups who are ready to support the Dodge County Indians prove that DC Never Stops! are asked to either pick up an application from the DCHS front office or download it from the school’s Web site, dhs.dodge.k12.ga.us

“While we are very excited to continue the time-honored tradition of the homecoming parade, we respectfully ask that parade participants follow some guidelines to help ensure the safety of parade participants and our local community,” said parade coordinator Amy Mullis.

The  guidelines are as follows:

• Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, etc.), those awaiting COVID-19 testing results and those who have recent risk of exposure of COVID-19 should not attend – no matter what.

• Float riders/drivers are strongly encouraged to wear masks and socially distance when possible.

• There should not be passing or throwing of objects/candy from the parade.

• All riders/drivers must stay in their designated parking space in the high school parking lot.

• Additional recommendations for those watching the parade are that everyone help protect themselves and others by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing along the parade route.

For more information about participating in the parade, contact Mullis via email at amullis@dodge.k12.ga.us or by phone at 478-374-7711.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News