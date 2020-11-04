Homecoming parade set for November 20

Applications are now available for the 2020 Dodge County High School (DCHS) Homecoming Parade.
The parade will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, and will follow the parade’s regular route through Eastman.
Clubs, churches, civic organizations, teams and any other groups who are ready to support the Dodge County Indians prove that DC Never Stops! are asked to either pick up an application from the DCHS front office or download it from the school’s Web site, dhs.dodge.k12.ga.us
“While we are very excited to continue the time-honored tradition of the homecoming parade, we respectfully ask that parade participants follow some guidelines to help ensure the safety of parade participants and our local community,” said parade coordinator Amy Mullis.
The guidelines are as follows:
