The Biden crime family is a good example of people who got rich off government connections and had big media keeping the heat off the culprits.
Hunter Biden, Joe’s ne’er-do-well son washed out of the Navy, left his crack pipe in a rental car and plenty more. Hunter Biden was getting at least $50,000 per month from Burisma Energy Co. while his father was vice plagiarist of the USA. Hunter had no qualifications, no experience in energy; he was peddling influence.
“It’s a massive pay for play scandal. The Bidens got rich while Americans got robbed.”
Donald Trump
“The business of Joe and Hunter Biden is the business of government.”
Pete Hegseth on Fox News
Barely mentioned by big media – Trump supporter murdered by leftist fanatics in Denver.
The Libertarian Party/Losertarian Party: Helping liberal Democrats get elected since December 11, 1971. They never win anything for their own party and Democrats love having them around.
Remember these hoaxes: ruining the ozone layer, world is running out of oil and there is no more where that came from, world is in danger of running out of food, climate deniers, if you want to go back to work you’re anti-science, freezing in July global cooling predicted in January 1970, made the cover of Time and News “weak” magazines in 1970, anything to keep you confused and easily led.
The Big Tech industry tries to fix the election, covering for the Democrats. It’s Big Tech vs. America. In a fair election, Trump would win handily. He has to fight the unfairness, the stacked deck against him.
Sen. Cory Booker asked Judge Amy Barrett if she was a white supremacist, yet she has two more black children than Booker has.
Seen on Facebook.com: “The fact that Democrats are more angry at Donald Trump for looking into Joe Biden’s corruption than they are at Joe Biden’s corruption tells you all you need to know.”
The media philosophy: If the truth doesn’t fit the narrative, dispense with the truth.
