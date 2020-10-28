600
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478) 285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Please call 478-231-8176.
700
FOR SALE
USED CRAFTSMAN LT 1000 LAWN TRACTOR FOR PARTS. 42” deck and good transmission. $200.00 OBO. Call 478-689-0355 or 478-559-3015.
CANNON IMAGE RUNNER 2200. Two paper cassettes, up to legal size. Meter actual count is 261,457. Sold as is. $300.00 firm. Can be seen at Mid State Shoppers’ Guide by appointment. Must be picked up. Call 478-934-6047.
AUBURN MERCHANDISE: Car tag, $10.00; plate cover, $5.00; pajama pants size large, $5.00; RealTree camouflage shirt size large, $10.00; hoodie size large, $15.00; collegiate lined zip up coat (has tags-never worn), $40.00; two caps (one orange, one camouflage), $5.00 each; official Tiger hand fan, $2.00; tumbler, $5.00. Will sell all items for $75.00. Call 478-934-6047.
720
PETS FOR SALE
FOR SALE: AKC STANDARD POODLE PUPPIES. Nine weeks old, all shots and papers. Call Diana at 478-230-3376 for more information.
725
FREE PETS
TWO MALE GRAY KITTENS approximately three months old. Very friendly and fun to play with. Must go to good home or homes. Call 478-298-3485.
800
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K. Please call 478-231-6038 for more information.
810
MOTORCYCLES
2014 HONDA SHADOW 750. Only 4,100 miles. Asking $3,500.00. Please call 478-285-1368 for more information.
CLASSIFIEDS
