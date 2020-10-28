By Joey Marchant
Indians use smothering defense to defeat Hurricans, 58-0
Dodge County used a smothering defense and a big play offense to defeat the Monticello Hurricanes by a score of 58-0. Dodge was led onto the field by students Jeremiah Jackson, Anthony Jones, and Rashad Grace. Dodge won the toss and elected to receive. After a short kickoff and return by Tyrese Johnson, Daylon Gordon and Mikhail Carr went to work for Dodge out of the shotgun from the Dodge 37 yard line. Gordon ran through the tackle of a linebacker and around left end for a gain of 35 yards to the Monticello 28 yard. Carr ran right for 6 yards, and Gordon ran left for 11 yards. Then Carr ran right for 11 yards and a touchdown. The extra point was no good. Dodge missed its long snapper Braylon Mincey who was lost to quarantine but will return next week. That is a job that is sometimes taken for granted until the primary guy is not in there, and it throws everyone off. Dodge led 6-0.
The Dodge defense was composed mostly of sophomores and juniors. Monticello completed a 6-yard pass in front of the defense, but Landynn Powers dropped the quarterback for a loss on third down forcing a three and out. The snap sailed over the head of the punter and into the end zone where he recovered it for a safety. Dodge led 8-0.
Lamarie Mitchell fielded a short kickoff after the safety and returned it 9 yards to the Monticello 39 yard line. Hunter Kirkley entered at quarterback, and Dodge attempted to throw the football. The result was a three and out, and Mason Mangham got off a 45 yard punt, which was fielded and returned to the Monticello 11 yard line. Dodge forced a three and out, and Kade Harpe fielded a good punt over his shoulder returning it 6 yards to the Dodge 48 yard line.
Carr came back in to take the snap and rushed for 19 yards. Carr handed to Keldrick Beck who gained 4 yards on a jet sweep. Gordon had a run of 5 yards and then an 8-yard gain in which he ran over the middle linebacker. Penalties halted the drive, and on third and long, Dodge had a beautiful screen pass set up but threw to the wrong side of the field forcing a Mangham punt that sailed into the end zone.
Jackson Bowen blitzed on first down and dropped the running back for a 1-yard loss. Reco Caines tackled the running back for no gain on second down. Monticello completed a short pass on third down, but Mitchell and Harpe combined on the tackle to force a punt.
Harpe fielded the punt on one bounce and returned it 20 yards, but Dodge was penalized for a blind side block and the ball brought back to the Dodge 42 yard line. Gordon rushed for gains of 4 yards and 17 yards to the Monticello 32 yard line. Carr took a direct snap and ran around left end for a 32 yard touchdown getting a late block from Noah Cummings on the last defender to have a shot at Carr. Beck threw to Kevin Sykes, Jr. in the corner of the end zone for the two-point conversion. Dodge led 16-0.
Mangham kicked the ball into the end zone for a touchback, and Dodge forced a three and out. The Monticello punt rolled dead at the Hurricane 42 yard line. Gordon would need only two plays to score as he rushed for 5 yards and then 37 yards for a touchdown. The snap on the extra point attempt sailed almost behind Harpe but he alertly picked it up and hit Beck in the corner of the end zone for two points. Dodge led 24-0.
A penalty on the kickoff would back the Hurricanes up deep in their own territory. Dodge would force another three and out getting the ball back in good field position. Kirkley hit Beck for a gain of 16 yards. Then Gordon took a handoff and rushed 31 yards for a touchdown running over two defenders in the process on what would end up as the Recruit Georgia Play of the Week. Mangham split the uprights and Dodge led 31-0.
Monticello was able to execute a long pass featuring a double move by a receiver on its next possession. Although initially biting on the double move, Demron Gordon never gave up and tackled the receiver around the Dodge 10 yard line. The Dodge Defense would hold, and Carr would intercept a pass and return it 97 yards for a touchdown. The snap on the extra point was on the ground, and Harpe could not scoop it. Dodge led 37-0.
Dodge intentionally squibbed the kickoff and produced another three an out. Harpe fair caught the punt on the Hurricane 49 yard line. Kirkley completed a 10-yard pass to Noah Cummings and a 39 yard touchdown pass to Johnson. Mangham drilled the extra point, and Dodge led 44-0.
Another squib kick and three and out had Monticello punting deep in their own territory. The punter could not handle a high snap cleanly, and Johnson tackled him on the Hurricane 12 yard line. Beck ran for 5 yards. Cummings came in at quarterback and ran two quarterback power plays to punch it into the end zone for another Dodge score. Mangham split the uprights, and Dodge led 51-0. Mercifully, the half came to an end for Monticello.
Because of the lopsided score, the clock by rule would run for most of the second half. Johnson would add a 42-yard interception return in the third quarter. Mangham split the uprights, and Dodge led 58-0. Dodge would turn the game over to its junior varsity offense and defense that would preserve the shutout and the 58-0 victory. Dodge improved to 2-3 and will travel to Barnesville to face the Lamar County Trojans this Friday night in another important Region 3AA matchup. Lamar is 3-4 on the season and coming off a 30-0 loss to Bleckley County.
By Russ Ragan
Lady Indians season ends in first round of state tournament
The Dodge High Lady Indians softball team played Jeff Davis County in the opening round of the AA state tournament. The best of three series was a big time battle. The series had a little bit of everything. There was a pair of walk off wins, one by each team. There was also controversy. However, it didn’t have an effect in the game wins. In the end it would be the Lady Jackets that would win the third and deciding game 3-2 to advance to the second round.
The opening game of the series would go to Jeff Davis. They would get four runs in the first inning. Three runs in the inning would be unearned against Brooke Perdue. Perdue would have strong innings in the second and third to keep the game at 4-0.
Dodge would get on the board in the fourth. Gracie Lewis would walk with two outs and score on a double to right center by Bailey Harvey for a 4-1 game. The Lady Indians would get closer in the fifth. Ava Maxwell would get a one out single; Logan White would double to left center with two outs to score Maxwell for a 4-2 game. Jeff Davis would add a run in the fifth for a 5-2 lead and that would be the final.
Dodge would be the home team in game two. Linzy Bowen would get the start for the Lady Indians. The Lady (Continued from Page 1B)
Jackets would get the early lead with a first inning run. Bowen would have an easy second inning that included a strikeout. The Lady Jackets added a run in the third to take the lead to 2-0.
Dodge would get on the board in the third. Maxwell would single to lead off and would score on a double from Ava Roland for a 2-1 game. Bowen would have a scoreless fourth that included her second strikeout.
The game remained 2-1 going to the bottom of the fifth. Dodge would tie the game as Mikaya Roberson would single home Ava Maxwell for a 2-2 game. Gracie Lewis would follow up with a single scoring Logan White and Dodge took their first lead in the series 3-2 after the fifth.
The Lady Jackets would take the lead back in the sixth. They scored three with two outs to take a 5-3 lead. The Lady Indians would battle back in there half of the sixth. The big hit would come from Ava Roland with the bases loaded and two outs. She would single hard to left. Ava Maxwell and Bowen to tie things up at 5-5 going into the seventh.
The Lady Jackets would retake the lead in this back and forth game. Dodge came to bat trailing 6-5 with their season on the line. Gracie Lewis led off with a deep double to left. Bailey Harvey would single putting the winning run on base. Dylana Barton would walk start things off for Dodge as she hit a double over the left fielders head. Jessica Joiner who was running for Lewis scored easily to tie it and Harvey came flying home with the game winner and a 7+6 final to force a third and deciding game.
The Lady Jackets took the early lead in the first for a 1-0 game. Brooke Perdue got the start on the mound for Dodge. The game remained 1-0 through three innings with a pair of strikeouts.
Remember in my opening that controversy was included? It came with one out in the Dodge fourth. Makiyah Roberson hit a deep drive to center; the ball hit the top of the fence and came back to the field of play. The question is was the ball tipped back by Jeff Davis or Davis fans? After some discussion, it was ruled a double and Roberson stayed at second. From the dugout, there was no way to tell if the ball was touched or not. It wouldn’t matter as Perdue helped herself with a single to tie the game at 1-1.
The Lady Jackets would take the lead in the fifth on a two out homer for a 2-1 game. It would stay 2-1 going to the Dodge seventh Bailey Harvey would single and go to second on an error with the tying run. For the second night in a row it would Dylana Barton with a deep double to left scoring Harvey for a 2-2 game.
Unfortunately, for Dodge, the Lady Jackets have the last bat in this one. They would walk this one off for a 3-2 final.
By Russ Ragan
This week was kind of quiet in Georgia. The Braves were done and the Bulldogs were off. Then there are the Falcons. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in a 23-22 loss to Stafford. Swift and the Lions. I will also wrap up the Braves and what I think they need to improve next year.
Let’s start with the Falcons. They are bad, really bad. For the third time this season, they blew a fourth quarter lead. This was a bad game all the way. The officials were mediocre at best, the coaching was just so so and the timing on things in the clutch was horrible as usual. Todd Gurley scored an “accidental” touchdown in the final minute to give the Falcons the lead but the Lions would have one more chance and you know the rest. Gurley tried not to score but he fell in the end zone. The Falcons could have run down the clock and kicked a field goal on the final play.
Oh well, they will try again early next week against Carolina on Thursday night football.
Okay, it’s time to talk about the Braves. Was the short 60 game season a good one? Yes, and they won two playoff series. Did they choke against the Dodgers in the league championship series? Well, sort of but they weren’t put in a good position despite a 3-1 lead in the series.
I am still not happy that they had no starter for game five. I know that Soroka was hurt and that Cole Hanes only threw two innings. There was no secret at the trade deadline and they got Tommy McClure and we all remember he was awful. They didn’t need a blockbuster, but a veteran that could eat some innings.
Back to the series, did the Braves not cash in on several chances? Especially the last three games? Yes, this team was built for the long ball and they couldn’t cash in with small ball. The base running in game 7 was real bad as well. So did the Braves really choke against the Dodgers? That’s one that is tough to answer.
So now that we are in the off season, how do the Braves get better? The first huge question is will there be the designated hitter in the national league? We should know shortly after the world series.
Personally, I think it will return in 2021, so can the Braves bring Ozuna back? He was great for team chemistry and when he was hot he can put the team on his back. He isn’t a good outfielder so if the DH isn’t back there are no chance returns but maybe a three-year deal worth 65 million brings him back. The next question is who will be the starting pitcher pick up in the off-season? We know that Fried and Anderson will be good. Hopefully Soroka will be ready to start the season. Okay, let me say these are not rumors at all. Just my humble opinion. How about Marcus Striven? He is a free agent and he is coming off of a so so year with the Mets. He has Toronto connection with Anthropolis from Toronto. Also, how about Carlos Quintana from the Cubs? When he is good he is very good. None of these guys are free agents this year. I would take either on a one year “prove it” deal.
Keep in mind that some money will come off the books. Hanels will be gone. So, that’s 18 million. Also, Malancon and Green will be free agents, but I will think they will try to bring them back. Anyway, the first big decision will be the DH return. Things will go from there.