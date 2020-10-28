OBITUARIES

TINA ORAM DISHLER
Cottondale Baptist Church Member
Tina Oram Dishler, age 60, of Eastman, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Dodge County Hospital.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Cottondale Baptist Church with Reverend Chad Hendley and Reverend Daniel Cook officiating.
DOROTHY JEAN WASSAM REGISTER
Homemaker
Dorothy Jean Wassam Register, age 90, of Eastman, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin,
Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery with Dr. Al Daniell and Reggie Sheffield officiating.
TARRELL IRA “FARRELL” WILLIAMS
Former logger
Tarrell Ira “Farrell” Williams, age 59, of Helena, died Friday, October 23, 2020 in Davidson County, Tennessee.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Reverend Mike Grenade officiating.
MARJORIE PARKER
Antioch Baptist Church Member
Marjorie Parker, age 82, of Eastman died Friday, October 23, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Orphans Cemetery with Reverend Fred Parker officiating.
JAMI NICOLE FULGHUM ROGERS
Former 911 Dispatcher
Jami Nicole Fulghum Rogers, age 44, of Rentz, died Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Reverend Arnold Rye and Mr. Russ Faulk officiating.
DEACONESS OMIE JEAN ORANGE
Deaoness of Welcome Friend Baptist Church
Deaconess Omie Jean Orange, age 80, of Eastman, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Graveside services were held at St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor George Fluellen officiating.
