One Bush actually gets it

Admin
Wednesday, October 28. 2020
Big media always tries to sell socialism to middle America.
Some idiotic “polls” claim Biden is 13 points ahead. A poll mentioned in Townhall.com finds “over half think Biden is likely in ‘early stages of dementia.’” 
One Bush who actually gets it – he sums it up in ten words: “Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism.”
George P. Bush, Texas Land Commissioner,
Jeb’s son, George W ’s nephew  6-20-20
George P. is the savvy one in a clueless bunch.
“We’re soon entering the moment – when the Washington part of the NFL team’s name will be considered more offensive than the Redskins half.”
Steve Sailer on VDare.com and Unz.com  6-16-20
NASCAR is against guns, against Confederate flags, for Black Lives Matter. I doubt that set of positions will sell to their market, unless they think fans are stupid enough to stick around.
Peter Lynch’s Fidelity Magellan fund gained over 29% annually in the 1980s. Thanks Ronnie!
Remember the overhyped t-shirt flap about the conservative OANN.com shirt worn by Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy? His star running back whined after someone pointed out the shirt to him and he made a big deal out of it. The coach did the expected grovel-in. From AmRen.com (great site), commenter Woke white says, “For all the (studs) Mike Gundy recruits he is still 2-13 against his main rival OU.” 
Sleepy creepy Joe Biden says he supports fracking, but his website says he’s for the green new deal, which opposes all fossil fuels. Biden was one of only five out of a hundred U.S. Senators who voted against the Alaskan Pipeline back in 1973. Yes, he was in the Senate way back then. Remember Joe with a big smile lying about Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork in 1987?
Have you ever seen anyone on television who talks faster than Ben Shapiro?
Biden is a dolt, says Donald Trump, Jr. (DonJr.com). “He can’t remember where he is.” Don, Jr. is right. When Biden was campaigning down South a couple of months back he told the small crowd to “help us get out the vote and carry North Carolina again.” He was standing in Danville, Virginia.

Jim Biden, Joe’s brother, got billion dollar contracts to build houses overseas, even though he had never built a house, and knew nothing about the business. He was the money connection to Crooked Joe Biden and China. 
Joe told Donald Trump he shouldn’t go to Kenosha, Wi. A few weeks back following the violence there. Biden went to Kenosha himself the next day.
“Asking a college kid about capitalism is like asking someone in Tanzania about the NFL draft.”
Bernard McGuirk
Leftists always oppose any kind of voter verification, which tells you something about their views on honest elections.
“That’s why they call it the American Dream. Because you have to be asleep to believe it.”
George Carlin
Breadline Bernie and now Sleepy Joe want to make socialism great again.
Whatever became of my favorite Democrat, Mr. Personality, Alvin Greene of South Carolina? He was the surprise winner of the Demoleft U.S. Senate primary in 2010. It seems about five years back.
“Liberals hate every traditional accepted American norm.”
AngryWhiteDude.com   2-3-16
I miss Angry White Dude, now retired from the Internet. Come back, AWD! He was very savvy, and funny.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: DeSmogBlog.com, Spectator.co.uk, AmericanThinker.com, IllegalAlienCrimeReport.com, MRC.org, WeaselZippers.com, ZeroHedge.com, Carvana.com, RightWingNews.com, BizPacReview.com, LifeZette.com, AnnCoulter.com, TheoSpark.net, CraigShirley.com, SlaveNorth.com, ilanaMercer.com, RobertRinger.com, Mercola.com, Townhall.com, Newsmax.com, JewishWorldReview.com, Nikitas3.com, DailyKenn.com.
Jon Ossoff praises the green new deal, while posing as a polite, thoughtful moderate.
“‘Stereotypes’ may contain sound sociology.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
All liberals should be asked whether they believed Prof. Christine Ford’s attack on Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
