One Bush actually gets it

Big media always tries to sell socialism to middle America.
Some idiotic “polls” claim Biden is 13 points ahead. A poll mentioned in Townhall.com finds “over half think Biden is likely in ‘early stages of dementia.’”
One Bush who actually gets it – he sums it up in ten words: “Trump is the only thing standing between America and socialism.”
George P. Bush, Texas Land Commissioner,
Jeb’s son, George W ’s nephew 6-20-20
George P. is the savvy one in a clueless bunch.
“We’re soon entering the moment – when the Washington part of the NFL team’s name will be considered more offensive than the Redskins half.”
Steve Sailer on VDare.com and Unz.com 6-16-20
NASCAR is against guns, against Confederate flags, for Black Lives Matter. I doubt that set of positions will sell to their market, unless they think fans are stupid enough to stick around.
Peter Lynch’s Fidelity Magellan fund gained over 29% annually in the 1980s. Thanks Ronnie!
Remember the overhyped t-shirt flap about the conservative OANN.com shirt worn by Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy? His star running back whined after someone pointed out the shirt to him and he made a big deal out of it. The coach did the expected grovel-in. From AmRen.com (great site), commenter Woke white says, “For all the (studs) Mike Gundy recruits he is still 2-13 against his main rival OU.”
Sleepy creepy Joe Biden says he supports fracking, but his website says he’s for the green new deal, which opposes all fossil fuels. Biden was one of only five out of a hundred U.S. Senators who voted against the Alaskan Pipeline back in 1973. Yes, he was in the Senate way back then. Remember Joe with a big smile lying about Supreme Court nominee Robert Bork in 1987?
Have you ever seen anyone on television who talks faster than Ben Shapiro?
Biden is a dolt, says Donald Trump, Jr. (DonJr.com). “He can’t remember where he is.” Don, Jr. is right. When Biden was campaigning down South a couple of months back he told the small crowd to “help us get out the vote and carry North Carolina again.” He was standing in Danville, Virginia.
