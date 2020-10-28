Dear editor,
Why vote Republican?
The Democratic Party has stooped to a new low on the National level that surpasses anything the Republican Party has done. The Dems have bought the printed media, the networks and the social media. The Democratic leaders act like little spoiled children. Instead of attending the vote to send nominee Amy Barrett to full senate, they boycott the meeting and put pictures in their committee seats. Most children are not this immature.
The Democratic Party has become an evil party. They are no longer the party they were in the 60’s and 70’s.
1. They have removed God from their platform.
2. They support the killing of unborn babies even babies after birth.
3. They attack those who are prolife.
4. They attack those who stand on the Word of God.
5. They want to remove God from our government, our nation and the public arena.
Now another reason I’m writing this is I want to address those who claim to be followers of Jesus Christ and support the Democratic Party. Don’t just vote for the party but vote for the party whose platform stands closer to the Word of God. Followers of Jesus Christ should vote according to God’s Word. They need to understand what is evil and what is good, what is right and what is wrong, Scripture says, “Woe unto them that call evil good and good evil. Isaiah 5:20.
The Democratic Party stands for:
1. Abortion on demand
2. Same sex marriage
3. Allowing a child to determine what gender they want to be
4. God being removed from public life
5. Disorder and riot to support your cause
(Just to name a few)
If you support the Democratic Party, you support the above. Then you are not following God’s Word and you are supporting evil and should not vote for the Democratic ticket.
Wayne Soud
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)