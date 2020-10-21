OBITUARIES

PRENTICE CARROLL BURCH
Retired Robins Air Force Base
Prentice Carroll Burch, Sr., age 72, of Eastman, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Orphans Cemetery, with Dr. Paul Cowles officiating and a special eulogy statement by Reverend Dean Hemphill.
WILLIS T. DOMINY
United State Army Veteran
Mr. Willis T. Dominy, age 83, of Eastman, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Orphans Cemetery in Eastman, with Dr. Paul Cowles and Dr. Jerry Peele officiating.
DOROTHY PAULINE WEEKS McCRANIE
Kingdom Hall Member
Dorothy Pauline Weeks McRanie, age 100, of Eastman, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
Graveside services were held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Mr. Murray Kitchens officiating.
MARTIN CARLOS “MARTY” BURCH, JR.
Burch Family Farms
Martin Carlos “Marty” Burch Jr., age 48, of Eastman, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Isham Springs Cemetery, with Reverend Ricky Gilmore and Mr. Schel Paulk officiating.
Deacon Willie J. Gordon
Deacon of New Zion Baptist Church for life
Deacon Willie J. Gordon, age 97, of Pulaski County died Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Graveside services were held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Snell Carter Family Cemetery in Hawkinsville with Pastor Edward Northcutt officiating.
Elijah Williams, Sr.
Retired Mechanic
Elijah Williams, Sr., died Tuesday, August 31, 2020.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in New Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Eastman with Pastor George Fluellen officiating.
Marion J. Taylor
Department of
Corrections Employee
Marion J. Taylor, age 53, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her residence in Eastman.
Graveside services were held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hunt Cemetery in Eastman with Pastor Prince Dawson officiating.
RAZELLE SPIRES
United States Army Veteran
Razelle Spires, age 79, of Milan died October 14, 2020 in a tragic accident. A memorial service took place at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Milan Baptist Church with Reverend Aubrey Corbitt and Brother Roswell Chapman officiating.
