Georgia law requires that polls will be open on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in all 159 counties for Georgians to vote in the November election.
In Dodge County, registered voters can go to the Dodge County Courthouse Annex located at 5016 Courthouse Circle in Eastman between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to cast their vote on Saturday, October 24.
Advance in-person voting began on October 12 and will end on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
Throughout the advance-voting period, state law requires the polls to be open during normal business hours. Advance voting is closed from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. for lunch.
On November 8 (election day), the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Saturday voting is this weekend
