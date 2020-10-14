1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on SEPTEMBER 21, 2020, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
ONE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED SEVENTY FIVE DOLLARS ($1,175.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY; 2004 FORD F-150 (VIN: 1FTPW12544KA01013); CRAFTSMAN 135 PIECE RATCHET SET; HART DRILL; STORAGE BOX WITH ASSORTED TOOLS
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 29TH day of SEPTEMBER, 2020.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
EASTMAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
5117 2nd Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on SEPTEMBER 28, 2020, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
NINE HUNDRED NINETY SEVEN DOLLARS ($997.00) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 30th day of SEPTEMBER, 2020.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
EASTMAN POLICE
DEPARTMENT
5117 2nd Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of EDGAR SPEER SHOUSE, JR., late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, Estate No. P-20-9338, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are requiredto make immediate payment.
VELMA SHOUSE RYALS
1777 Chester Hwy.
Eastman, GA 31023
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of HAROLD RUTHERFORD, SR., late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, Estate No. P-20-9298, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
LYNDA A. RUTHERFORD
771 Coley Rogers Rd
Eastman, GA 31023
c/o:
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF DANIEL HANSEL WOODARD
All creditors of the Estate of DANIEL HANSEL WOODARD, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 24 day of SEPTEMBER, 2020.
JENNIFER W. HARDIN
Executor of the Estate of DANIEL
HANSEL WOODARD, Deceased
STRAUGHAN & STRAUGHAN
Attorneys for said Estate
P.O. Box 55567
McRae-Helena, GA 31055
229-868-5629
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
ESTATE NUMBER: P-20-9300
IN RE: ESTATE OF LOUISE J. KELLY
All creditors of the Estate of LOUISE J. KELLY are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 7th day of October, 2020.
BERRY DIXON KELLY,
Executor of the
Estate of LOUISE J. KELLY,
Deceased
434 Minter Drive
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
IN RE: ESTATE OF BETTY LOWERY LEONARD
All creditors of the Estate of BETTY LOWERY LEONARD, Late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 7th day of OCTOBER, 2020.
MICHAEL L. LEONARD
Executor of the Estate of BETTY LOWERY LEONARD, Deceased
MICHAEL L. LEONARD
251 Ginger Cake Trail
Fayetteville, Georgia 30214
1009
ELECTTION NOTICES
GPN 09
SUMMARIES OF PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL
AMENDMENTS
Pursuant to requirements of the Georgia Constitution, Attorney General Christopher Carr, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Legislative Counsel Richard C. Ruskell hereby provide the summaries of the proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 3, 2020, general election ballot for consideration by the people of Georgia (short captions are those adopted by the Constitutional Amendments Publication Board):
- 1 -
Authorizes dedication of fees and taxes to their intended purposes by general state law.
House Resolution No. 164
Resolution Act No. 597
Ga. L. 2020, p. 919
( ) YES
( ) NO
Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to authorize the General Assembly to dedicate revenues derived from fees or taxes to the public purpose for which such fees or taxes were intended?”
Summary
This proposal authorizes the Georgia General Assembly by general law to require that fees or taxes collected for some specific intended public purpose be used as so intended. It requires any such general law to identify the specific public purpose, name the state agency to administer the funds, require the agency to make annual reports of revenues and expenses, and automatically end the fee or tax within ten years. It prohibits the General Assembly from designating funds when total revenues so dedicated equal or exceed one percent of the total state revenues based on the previous fiscal year’s appropriated state revenues. It exempts such general laws from certain state constitutional restrictions. It requires that such general laws, including amendments, be approved by two-thirds of each chamber of the General Assembly, but allows for repeal of such general laws by simple majority vote. It prohibits attempts to reallocate dedicated funds through any appropriations act or amendment. It provides for temporary suspension of such general laws by the Governor or by the General Assembly in the event of a financial emergency, subject to certain limitations. It amends Article III, Section IX, Paragraph VI of the Georgia Constitution by redesignating the second subparagraph (o), relating to the dedication of the excise tax on the sale of fireworks, as subparagraph (p), by redesignating subparagraph (p), relating to the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Fund, as subparagraph (q), and by adding a new subparagraph (r).
A copy of this entire proposed constitutional amendment is on file in the office of the judge of the probate court and is available for public inspection.
- 2 -
Waives state and local sovereign immunity for violation of state laws, state and federal constitutions.
House Resolution 1023