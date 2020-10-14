600
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478) 285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Please call 478-231-8176.
SPARKLING CLEANING SERVICE. Free estimates. Call 478-231-1884 or 478-374-5298. Call Today.
700
FOR SALE
CANNON IMAGE RUNNER 2200. Two paper cassettes, up to legal size. Meter actual count is 261,457. Sold as is. $300.00 firm. Can be seen at Mid State Shoppers’ Guide by appointment. Must be picked up. Call 478-934-6047.
AUBURN MERCHANDISE: Car tag, $10.00; plate cover, $5.00; pajama pants size large, $5.00; RealTree camouflage shirt size large, $10.00; hoodie size large, $15.00; collegiate lined zip up coat (has tags-never worn), $40.00; two caps (one orange, one camouflage), $5.00 each; official Tiger hand fan, $2.00; tumbler, $5.00. Will sell all items for $75.00. Call 478-934-6047.
730
WANTED
WANTED: TWO older gentlemen looking for hunting land in Dodge County and will respect the land. Call 386-336-3803.
800
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K. Please call 478-231-6038 for more information.
810
MOTORCYCLES
2014 HONDA SHADOW 750. Only 4,100 miles. Asking $3,500.00. Please call 478-285-1368 for more information.
900
YARD SALES
BIG TWO FAMILY YARD SALE: Furniture, kitchen, toys, misc. Friday-Saturday; October 16-17 at 7:00 a.m.; 6540 CYPRESS STREET, EASTMAN.
920
UNIT SALES
THE CONTENTS of the following units will be sold or disposed of on or after October 23, 2020 due to unpaid rental fees:
James Wesley Wright 101c; Marjorie Garrison 20c; Kaitlin Harrington 38c, Chandra Green Craine 39c; Craig Burch 57c; Dillard Pittman 72c; Jerome Walker 7c; Jazzmine Johnson 84c; Casey Spires 88c; Bianca Godfrey 93c; Melissa Crosby 96c; Michael Patterson 97c; January Barlow 13i; Annie Drake 26i; Lorraine Grammatica 42i; Marty Grisham 51i; Crystal McCain 56i; Tiffany Montford 63i, 67i; Vernon Widener 68i and 74; Jeff Black 101p; Derrick Antone 105p; Kyle Peacock 129p; Hazel Bryant 139p; Marie Robinson 164p; Joreshia Lowe 165p; Wendi Black 20p; Dwayne Thompson 31p and 42p; Edward Myrick 56p and 59p; Tamara Stone 67p; David Johnson 93p; Mannela Perez 16s; Toshia White 32s; Tonya Watson 38s; Jackie Butterfield 45s and 67s; Sharonda Chacon 48s; Angie Muncher 49s; Richard Gay 58s; Brian Tindall 64s; Ashante Edwards 69s; Kendra Cooper 75s; Tonya Martinez 80s.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)