Obituaries

MELTON MERLE PEACOCK
Retired Robins Air Force Base
Melton Merle Peacock, age 81, died Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Mt. Ararat Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Roy Woods, Sr. officiating.
BRYCE MULLIS
Mullis Meat Market Owner
Bryce Mullis, age 87, of Eastman, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at New Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Mike Grenade and Reverend Trey Benton officiating.
THERESE LYNN WINDERS ROLAND
Property Manager
and Owner
Therese Lynn Winders Roland, age 54, of Warner Robins, GA, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Houston Medical Center.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m.Wednesday, October 14, 2020 Stokes-Southland Funeral Home of Eastman was in charge of arrangements.
JERRY D.DAVIS
Heart of Georgia Peanut & Gin Company Former Manager
Jerry D. Davis, age 81, of Hawkinsville passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Broad Street Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Jeff Waters, Foster Rhodes officiating. Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville was in charge of the arrangements.
THEORE WARD
Self Employed
Landscaper
Theore Ward, age 59, died Friday, October 2, 2020.
Memorial services were held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Rozier Cemetery in Eastman with Pastor George Fluellen officiating. Rollins Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
THEODORE “PIG” JONES
St. Mark Baptist Church Member
Theodore “Pig” Jones, age 61, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 after a long illness at the home of his sister.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery in Eastman with Reverend Victor Cooper and Bishop Lester McCloud officiating.
Rollins Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
