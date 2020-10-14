School superintendent gives school update

By Dr. Susan Long
Dodge County
School Superintendant

As we end the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year, I want to express our appreciation for your support. These are unusual times, and extra effort is required by everyone to ensure the safest learning environment possible for our students and staff. I love the quote from H. E. Luccock who writes: “No one can whistle a symphony. It takes an orchestra to play it.” To me, the writer is talking about teamwork. Michael Jordan also writes: “Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships.” These quotes really do highlight the importance of working together for the same purpose. The Dodge County School System is thankful for the students, staff, parents, and community that work together each day to do great things for our students. Since March 2020, we have all been met with situations that are new and challenging.
Because we have worked together, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. As we move forward, we are continuing to adapt, and we are addressing each situation while keeping the well-being and health of our students and staff as the priorities. Please continue to embrace our school system spirit as we work to make school as close to normal as is possible under the ever-changing circumstances in which we are living.

I would like to share a few updates with you:

1. Homecoming has been moved to November 20, 2020. We hope to have a week full of Homecoming festivities including a Homecoming Powwow, a parade, and the presentation of the Homecoming Court during halftime at the Dodge County High School (DCHS) vs Southwest football game.

2. The Dodge County School System has received a grant for 27 Wireless Access Points. These access points are placed in various locations around the county and within Eastman city limits. Each location’s access point has a specific ID: dcs plus four numbers. Examples: dcs0123, dcs6789. The password for all locations is dcs12345. While at the locations, we request that users remain in their vehicles due to social distancing guidelines and safety concerns. The wireless access points contain content filtering and are CIPA compliant. Dodge County Schools is still contacting potential sites. If you have questions, please contact us at the Dodge County Board of Education (DCBOE) at 478-374-3783.

Twenty one WiFi rangers are up and running:

Stuckey Homes-Idella Walker Dr.

Harrell Homes

Rhine Baptist Church

Plainfield Baptist Church

Gresston Baptist Church

Eastman First United Methodist Church

Sunset Family Worship Center

Faith in Action

First Baptist Church

Antioch Dempsey

Missionary Baptist Church

Old Chauncey School

DuBois Baptist Church

Roddy Baptist Church

Old Chester School

Greenlawn Baptist Church

Eastside Apartments

Giddens School House

Mitchell Fire Department

Antioch I Baptist Church

Herman Homes

Milan Baptist Church

3. We would like to thank Ms. Anne Bowen and the Murrell Memorial Library for their assistance. WiFi is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the parking lot of Murrell Memorial Library. The library is open 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with limited capacity.

4. Beginning Wednesday, October 14, 2020, and through December 18, 2020, Dodge County Schools will follow an alternate schedule:
DCHS students will be grouped into Group A and Group B alphabetically based on last name. Group A will attend in person classes on Monday and Thursday. Group B will attend in person classes on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday will be a distance learning day for all high school students. NDES, SDES, DCMS, Dodge Achievement Center (DAC), and the Performance Learning Center (PLC) students will attend in person classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday will be a distance learning day for all students. Dodge Pre-K students will continue to attend in-person classes Monday through Friday. Our alternate schedule will help us socially distance and allow for additional time to sanitize schools and buses. The distance learning day will also help us fine-tune our distance learning techniques.

If you have questions, please let us know. I hope you have a safe and healthy week! #DCProud

Pre-K 478-374-6496

SDES 478-374-6691

NDES 478-374-6690

DCMS 478-374-6492

DCHS 478-374-7711

DAC 478-374-4756

DCBOE 478-374-3783
