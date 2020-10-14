The last time a Democrat won a majority of the white vote for president was Lyndon Johnson in 1964. He became Mr. Vietnam. How did you like his next four years in the White House? Guaranteed the Republican streak will continue in 2020.
“These debates are rarely ever solely about who has better policies, or who seems like a nicer human being, but rather about who looks more ready to become the next leader of the Free World. Trump was the clear winner by a unanimous decision. As the late sportscaster Howard Cosell would say, ‘Down Goes Biden’.”
David Keltz on AmericanThinker.com 10-4-20
Trump has a magic touch with people – he brings out thousands, Biden brings out a hundred or so, maybe less. “It’s a total mismatch”, says Leo Terrell. Good for Leo, now an enthusiastic Trump supporter.
Lyin’ Sleepy Joe Biden says those charges against son Hunter and his Ukraine connections “have been refuted” and once again big media fails to challenge his lies.
Laura Ingraham’s frequent guest Dr. Steven Smith has treated 250 or more COVID-19 patients while Dr. Anthony Fauci has not treated one. Who do you think has a better grasp of the subject?
Ninety percent of people with COVID-19 don’t even realize they have the disease – they think it’s something else, says Minnesota Doctor and Republican State Senator Scott Jensen.
Does anyone want to guess how “moderate” Chris Wallace will be voting in November? Again I ask: why do Republicans continue to agree on debates moderated by vengeful partisan Democrats? I thought Donald Trump did a nice job debating two opponents in the first debate. And whatever became of “down the middle “ Dan Rather, who said he had no political agenda? Chris Wallace tried to protect Sleepy Joe the whole debate. Wallace lectured Trump but not Biden on interrupting. Wallace interrupted Trump 75 times, Biden 15 times. Fox Network said it was proud of Wallace’s performance in the debate. I’m becoming fed up with Fox and wish we had another option. Trump is a disrupter, iconoclast, not a swamp creature so he’s hated by the left.
Debate result from Rudy Giuliani: “Trump won, Wallace 2nd, Biden still trying to catch up.”
Biden repeatedly insulted Trump, calling him a dog whistler, clown, racist with no response from liberal moderator Wallace. When Trump responds Biden accuses his behavior in responding. It reminded me of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.
Down goes Biden
