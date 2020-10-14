Down goes Biden

The last time a Democrat won a majority of the white vote for president was Lyndon Johnson in 1964. He became Mr. Vietnam. How did you like his next four years in the White House? Guaranteed the Republican streak will continue in 2020.
“These debates are rarely ever solely about who has better policies, or who seems like a nicer human being, but rather about who looks more ready to become the next leader of the Free World. Trump was the clear winner by a unanimous decision. As the late sportscaster Howard Cosell would say, ‘Down Goes Biden’.”
David Keltz on AmericanThinker.com  10-4-20
Trump has a magic touch with people – he brings out thousands, Biden brings out a hundred or so, maybe less. “It’s a total mismatch”, says Leo Terrell. Good for Leo, now an enthusiastic Trump supporter.
Lyin’ Sleepy Joe Biden says those charges against son Hunter and his Ukraine connections “have been refuted” and once again big media fails to challenge his lies.
Laura Ingraham’s frequent guest Dr. Steven Smith has treated 250 or more COVID-19 patients while Dr. Anthony Fauci has not treated one. Who do you think has a better grasp of the subject?
Ninety percent of people with COVID-19 don’t even realize they have the disease – they think it’s something else, says Minnesota Doctor and Republican State Senator Scott Jensen.
Does anyone want to guess how “moderate” Chris Wallace will be voting in November? Again I ask: why do Republicans continue to agree on debates moderated by vengeful partisan Democrats? I thought Donald Trump did a nice job debating two opponents in the first debate. And whatever became of “down the middle “ Dan Rather, who said he had no political agenda? Chris Wallace tried to protect Sleepy Joe the whole debate. Wallace lectured Trump but not Biden on interrupting. Wallace interrupted Trump 75 times, Biden 15 times. Fox Network said it was proud of Wallace’s performance in the debate. I’m becoming fed up with Fox and wish we had another option. Trump is a disrupter, iconoclast, not a swamp creature so he’s hated by the left.
Debate result from Rudy Giuliani: “Trump won, Wallace 2nd, Biden still trying to catch up.”
Biden repeatedly insulted Trump, calling him a dog whistler, clown, racist with no response from liberal moderator Wallace. When Trump responds Biden accuses his behavior in responding. It reminded me of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

The Democrat response on judicial nominations: when things don’t go your way, delay, delay.
A telling comment from Trump, on target as usual to Wallace: “I guess I’m debating you, not him, but that’s OK, I’m not surprised.” It’s nice having a Republican who will hit back. Actually, Trump was debating both and did well against a stacked deck.
Joe Biden has already promised $11 trillion in new spending over the next decade. Higher taxes, more regulations, stifling control – we’ll go back to that with Democrats in charge. 
Law and Order and the economy are the two main issues to many. Basement Joe has never run anything, has zero endorsements from any law enforcement agencies while Trump has an enviable record of success over the past few years as president.  
“It’s projection – whatever they accuse Trump of doing the Democrats are doing themselves.”
Howie Carr  Boston talk host    
Listen on the Internet: HowieCarrShow.com.
“Trump is the greatest counter-puncher we’ve ever seen in politics,” says Corey Lewandowski.
True – imagine Jeb Bush (Jeb!) ever returning fire at his detractors. Apparently he’s about to vote for Biden – disgraceful, crazy.
“It’s always up to us to make sure we don’t misbehave while they lie through their teeth about us.”
Rush Limbaugh
“Leftists lie with the ease that you breathe.”
Dennis Prager
R.I.P. Gale Sayers, Bob Gibson, Helen Reddy, Mac Davis, country music performer who went to Southwest DeKalb High School. I used to think Southwest Dekalb was in the middle of nowhere when I was a kid many years ago. Now it’s almost part of Atlanta.
Bumper sticker of the day: Confirm Amy Barrett! 
“Politics is the conspiracy of the unproductive but organized against the productive but unorganized.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
