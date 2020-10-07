CLASSIFIEDS

SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478) 285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Please call 478-231-8176.
WANTED
WANTED: TWO older gentlemen looking for hunting land in Dodge County and will respect the land. Call 386-336-3803.
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K. Please call 478-231-6038 for more information.
MOTORCYCLES
2014 HONDA SHADOW 750. Only 4,100 miles. Asking $3,500.00. Please call 478-285-1368 for more information.
UNIT SALES
THE CONTENTS of the following units will be sold or disposed of on or after October 23, 2020 due to unpaid rental fees:
James Wesley Wright 101c; Marjorie Garrison 20c; Kaitlin Harrington 38c, Chandra Green Craine 39c; Craig Burch 57c; Dillard Pittman 72c; Jerome Walker 7c; Jazzmine Johnson 84c; Casey Spires 88c; Bianca Godfrey 93c; Melissa Crosby 96c; Michael Patterson 97c; January Barlow 13i; Annie Drake 26i; Lorraine Grammatica 42i; Marty Grisham 51i; Crystal McCain 56i; Tiffany Montford 63i, 67i; Vernon Widener 68i and 74; Jeff Black 101p; Derrick Antone 105p; Kyle Peacock 129p; Hazel Bryant 139p; Marie Robinson 164p; Joreshia Lowe 165p; Wendi Black 20p; Dwayne Thompson 31p and 42p; Edward Myrick 56p and 59p; Tamara Stone 67p; David Johnson 93p; Mannela Perez 16s; Toshia White 32s; Tonya Watson 38s; Jackie Butterfield 45s and 67s; Sharonda Chacon 48s; Angie Muncher 49s; Richard Gay 58s; Brian Tindall 64s; Ashante Edwards 69s; Kendra Cooper 75s; Tonya Martinez 80s
