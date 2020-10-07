By Joey Marchant
Dodge traveled up I-285 for a Saturday afternoon matchup with the Whitefield Academy Wolfpack.
Dodge was traveling without starting quarterback Hunter Kirkley and starting safety/wide receiver Mikhail Carr, both of whom have been in quarantine for two weeks. Neither have tested positive for the virus but were quarantined for sitting within six feet of an infected student for more than fifteen minutes. Hopefully, the alternate schedule just adopted by the Dodge County Board of Education will put an end to the quarantines that have impacted several football and softball players this year.
So, Dodge called on starting middle linebacker Noah Cummings to pull quarterback duties this week later to be relieved by Kade Harpe who started nine games at quarterback last year but also missed practice time this week due to quarantine. Both gave their usual great efforts, but in the end, it was the lack of consistency from the Dodge offense that more than anything doomed the Indians on this day. That was not all on the quarterbacks. Often there was no time to throw, and Daylon Gordon had to fight for every yard he gained on the ground. On the bright side, except for two plays, the Dodge defense played lights out.
The Dodge offense got off to a great start as they took possession first and went on a 12-play 60-yard touchdown drive to open the ballgame. Gordon rushed for 18 yards on the drive. Cummings was perfect on the drive with completions of 25 yards to Tyrese Johnson and nine yards to Keldrick Beck. Finally, Reco Caines took it in from eight yards out for the touchdown. The two-point attempt was no good, and Dodge led 6-0.
The ensuing kickoff struck a Whitfield player and was recovered by Davis Marchant giving Dodge the ball with excellent field position at the Whitefield 49 yard line. Dodge could not move the football this time, and Cummings launched a pass 45 yards in the air, which was picked off by Whitefield. Johnson was the intended receiver, and he tackled the defender at the Whitefield 5 yard line, so the play had the same effect as a great punt.
A personal foul penalty on Dodge quickly moved the ball out to the Whitefield 23-yard line. Beck then deflected a pass intended for Myles Redding who came into the week second in all of the Georgia High School Association stats with 482 receiving yards in only three games. The game plan was to have Beck shadow Redding all day long. Beck did an excellent job, as Redding was not much of a factor on offense.
On the next play, Dodge lost containment and missed an open field tackle allowing Whitefield quarterback Ayden Duncanson to rush for a 77 yard touchdown. The extra point made the score 7-6 Whitefield.
Dodge could only make one first down on its next possession before being forced to punt. A defender came off the edge and blocked Mason Mangham’s punt giving Whitefield the ball at the Dodge 33 yard line. The Dodge defense would hold. On first down, Jalon Jaynes and Harpe hit the running back in the backfield before Gordon came in to make the tackle for a 5-yard loss. That was followed by two incompletions and a Wolfpack punt.
Dodge again failed to move the football, and Mangham was pressured but managed to get off a 28 yard punt, which was fair caught at the Wolfpack 44 yard line. The Dodge defense again held forcing a punt that rolled dead at the Dodge 15 yard line. A holding penalty backed it up to the five-yard line. On the next play, Cummings rolled right under heavy pressure trying to avoid a safety in his own end zone and threw a pass that was picked off by Redding and returned to Dodge’s five-yard line.
The Dodge defense again rose to the occasion. Lamarie Mitchell and Jaynes brought heavy pressure off both edges forcing the quarterback to retreat and intentionally ground the football way back at the Dodge 32 yard line. A second down incompletion was followed by pressure from Monterrius George to force a third down incompletion and a Whitefield punt.
Dodge took over on its own 20-yard line and would end up losing a fourth down and short yardage gamble turning the ball over to the Wolfpack at the Dodge 29 yard line. Whitefield pushed the ball inside the Dodge 10 yard line before the Dodge defense forced a field goal attempt. The kick was good, and Whitefield led 10-6.
A pooch kick was fair caught by Caines at the 42-yard line. After Gordon picked up a first down with a 12 yard run, Cummings was intercepted at the Whitefield 26 yard line. The Dodge defense would again hold highlighted by a four-yard tackle for loss by Harpe and a big hit by Jaynes to dislodge the ball from a receiver on third down. Mitchell pressured the punter causing him to tuck the ball and run before being tackled by Gordon at the Whitefield 34 yard line. Cummings later completed a 19-yard pass to Kevin Sykes, Jr. at the Wolfpack 19 yard line with the clock ticking down in the first half. Sykes made a diving catch between two defenders. This set up a 36-yard field goal attempt by Mangham, but the ball sailed wide left. Whitefield led 10-6 at halftime,
The Wolfpack got the ball to start the second half. After a kickoff return to its own 40-yard line, the Wolfpack gained 10 yards on the ground for a first down at midfield. Then Jarvion Flowers shoved the center into the backfield, and Gordon met the running back at the line of scrimmage for no gain.
On second down, Cummings and Harpe met the quarterback at the line of scrimmage. A third down pass fell incomplete, and Jaynes fair caught the Wolfpack punt at the Dodge 30 yard line. Gordon carried twice for little yardage before Cummings hit Beck for 14 yards. Gordon carried for six yards and what would have been an 11-yard gain behind a bone-crushing block from Cummings, but Dodge was called for Holding.
Then Harpe entered at quarterback mid series. Gordon picked up seven more yards, and it appeared Dodge was starting to wear down the Wolfpack. However, Harpe’s first pass was behind Beck and intercepted by the safety. Whitefield came flying down the field on the arm of Duncanson who suddenly developed some accuracy after being off the mark most of the day. But the Dodge defense dug in again. Gordon stopped the running back a yard behind the line of scrimmage and when the referees refused to blow the whistle, picked him up and slammed him to the ground. Then Mitchell sacked the quarterback for a loss of 8 yards. A Whitefield field goal attempt sailed wide left.
Dodge could not move the football, and Mangham punted it away netting 29 yards where it was fair caught at the Whitefield 47 yard line. Whitefield moved it on the ground to the Dodge 33 yard line.
A heavy rush from Gordon, Mitchell and Caines forced the quarterback all the way back to midfield before he hurled it wildly downfield for an incomplete pass. Caines was actually blocked in the back on the play resulting in the ball being spotted at the Whitefield 46 yard line. On second down, Johnson batted a pass away from Redding on a nice defensive play.
Then on third down and long and under pressure from Mitchell and Flowers, Duncanson threw the ball down the field off his back foot. Johnson had a good coverage and appeared to be in prime position for the interception of the underthrown pass, but a receiver went high in the air to take the ball away from Johnson and trotted into the end zone for a touchdown. The extra point was good giving Whitefield a 17-6 lead to start the fourth quarter.
Dodge took possession at the 32-yard line after the kickoff. Harpe hit Beck for an 11 yard gain and later called his own number for a gain of 14 yards to the Whitefield 42 yard line. Gordon lost a yard, and then had gains of eight yards and 10 yards to the Wolfpack 25 yard line. Dodge would ultimately be stopped on downs at the Wolfpack 20 yard line. Under heavy pressure from Harpe, Mitchell and George, Duncanson rolled out and made another ill-advised pass downfield. Beck tipped the pass, which was fielded by freshman Sherman Clay who had just entered the game. Clay returned it 39 yards for a touchdown, Beck passed to Sykes for the two point conversion making the score 17-14 Whitefield. The Dodge defense would get the ball back twice more, but the offense could not score.
Dodge ends the first part of its season 1-2 having been impacted greatly by several weeks of quarantine. Now begins the second season, the Region schedule with a visit to Cochran for a game against a familiar foe.
Bleckley has a record of 3-1 with a last second loss to Wilcox as its only blemish. This will be the first Region 3AA contest for both teams. The game has been moved to Thursday October 8th at 7:30 pm due to the weather forecast. We need as many Indian fans as they will allow to fill Royal Stadium. You will want to come early as there is not much room there for the visitors.