OBITUARIES

JAMES M. KNIGHT
Robins Air Force
Base Retiree
James M. Knight, age 80, of Eastman died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Bay Springs Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
TOMMIE ROY DENNIS
Retired Foreman
Tommie Roy Dennis, age 67, of Eastman, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Mike Grenade and Reverend Clay Layfield officiating.
ALFRED CHARLES GAY
Retired Industrial
Mechanic
Alfred Charles Gay, age 84, of Eastman, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Plainfield Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Wayne Poole and Reverend Robbie Jones officiating.
MIRIAM FUTRAL BRYANT
Licenses Beautician
Miriam Futral Bryant, age 75, of Eastman, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Dodge County Hospital from complications due to COVID-19.
A private family graveside memorial service was held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Bartow City Cemetery.
SHAUN LEMON, JR.
Dodge County High School Senior
Shaun Lemon, Jr., age 17, of Eastman, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Navicent Health in Macon.
Graveside services were held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery in Chester with Reverand Davis Turner and Reverend Ernest Dixon officiating. Interment followed in Thankful Baptist Church Cemetery.
MARY LINDA MCCRIMMON JONES
Liberty Baptist Church Member
Mary Linda McCrimmon Jones, age 71, of Eastman, died peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Memorial Hospital in Savannah.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Liberty Baptist Church, 1100 Chester Highway in Eastman.
JIMMY GERALD BARLOW
U.S. Navy Veteran
Jimmy Gerald Barlow, age 75, of Eastman, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Coliseum Medical Center in Macon.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Eddie Barlow and Chris Rogers officiating.
OBITUARIES
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)