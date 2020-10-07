Schools start new schedule

By Joey Marchant
The Dodge County Board of Education, at a called meeting on Monday October 5, 2020 upon the recommendation of superintendent Dr. Susan Long, voted unanimously to adopt an alternate schedule for the second nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.
The alternate schedule will be as follows: high school students will be grouped into Group A and Group B alphabetically based on last name. Group A will attend in person classes on Monday and Thursday. Group B will attend in person classes on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday will be an eLearning day for all high school students.
Elementary, middle school and Dodge Achievement Center (DAC) students will attend in person classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be an eLearning day for all elementary, middle school and DAC students.
An effort will be made to continue to have pre-k students attend in person classes Monday through Friday. However, if this option is not feasible, pre-k students may be put on the same schedule as elementary and middle school students.
Dr. Long stressed that everyone has had to adapt during the COVID-19 Pandemic and has worked well together to meet the challenges. The alternate schedule will help prevent the placement of students in quarantine and allow for time to sanitize schools and buses. The eLearning day will help prepare students for the unfortunate possibility that matters could get worse and schools may have to close for a period of time as happened during the 2019-2020 school year.
The new schedule will begin Tuesday, October 13, 2020 and will remain in effect through December 18, 2020.
