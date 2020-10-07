Sanctuary cities protect the flow of pre-Democrat illegals. I don’t think America’s liberal utopia is what we need.
“America is NOT sending its best and brightest to CONgress.”
Rico on TheoSpark.net 12-28-18
True, and it continues to get worse. Rico spells CONgress this way too. Way to go, Rico and TheoSpark.net in England, of all places.
It’s now tough on crime vs. touchy feely. “We have a country to save.”
talk host Larry Elder
Have you noticed: white guilt runs deep.
Russia’s economy is only about the size of France’s. I didn’t realize that.
Don’t mention family, God or the flag – it upsets Democrats.
“The real triumph of the state occurs when its subjects refer to it as ‘we,’ like football teams talking about the home team.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
“I’m very politically active, but that has nothing to do with my charity.”
Bernie Marcus Home Depot co-founder
Bernie Marcus had a net worth in 2018 of $3.30 billion, probably much more today. He’s a good rich guy, the kind of person who deserves to do well. Lead on Bernie!
Ronald Reagan used to say he wanted an America in which anyone could become rich. That is a great philosophy. You never hear that from a liberal.
“My life began when I was fired at 49.”
Bernie Marcus
“The ‘crime of the century’ is bad journalism.”
Cliff Kincaid on RenewAmerica.com
“If you give up your rights now, you’ll never get them back.”
Brigitte Gabriel
He’s right again: “Democrats would rather see us fail than see the country thrive.”
Donald Trump 2-1- 18
