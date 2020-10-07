White guilt runs deep

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, October 7. 2020
Comments (0)
Sanctuary cities protect the flow of pre-Democrat illegals. I don’t think America’s liberal utopia is what we need.
“America is NOT sending its best and brightest to CONgress.”
Rico on TheoSpark.net  12-28-18 
True, and it continues to get worse. Rico spells CONgress this way too. Way to go, Rico and TheoSpark.net in England, of all places.
It’s now tough on crime vs. touchy feely. “We have a country to save.”
talk host Larry Elder
Have you noticed: white guilt runs deep.
Russia’s economy is only about the size of France’s. I didn’t realize that.
Don’t mention family, God or the flag – it upsets Democrats.
“The real triumph of the state occurs when its subjects refer to it as ‘we,’ like football teams talking about the home team.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
“I’m very politically active, but that has nothing to do with my charity.”
Bernie Marcus  Home Depot co-founder
Bernie Marcus had a net worth in 2018 of $3.30 billion, probably much more today. He’s a good rich guy, the kind of person who deserves to do well. Lead on Bernie!
Ronald Reagan used to say he wanted an America in which anyone could become rich. That is a great philosophy. You never hear that from a liberal.
“My life began when I was fired at 49.”
Bernie Marcus
“The ‘crime of the century’ is bad journalism.”
Cliff Kincaid on RenewAmerica.com
“If you give up your rights now, you’ll never get them back.”
Brigitte Gabriel
He’s right again: “Democrats would rather see us fail than see the country thrive.”
Donald Trump 2-1- 18

He is on the same page as Ronald Reagan – a great place to be.
“Liberals never accept reality when they lose.”
Nikitas3.com
Nikitas3.com is a fine, no-frills site, highly recommended. I check it daily.  He lives in Massachusetts, of all places.
Speaking of Massachusetts, a fine website and radio show from Boston (you can watch and listen to it on the Internet): HowieCarrShow.com, 3 to 7 p.m.
“My audience is the flyover between New York and L.A.”
Burt Reynolds
The Obama years showed substantial growth in the wrong areas. Food stamp use went up 33 percent from 2009 – 2016.
Investigators of Trump went out and bought liability insurance to cover themselves. They knew the Russia collusion was all a big lie.
Elizabeth Warren, when running for president, called for a program for transgender illegal aliens. They need help too! Vote buying must include all groups. Illegals should start by observing U.S. immigration laws and exiting the USA.
Pocahontas Elizabeth Warren wants to cover everyone with the big umbrella of government. She intended to buy the votes of everyone possible. Somehow she failed to connect with Demo voters.
Name of the  week: Sixto Leal, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of pathology at U. of Alabama Birmingham School of Medicine.
Bumper sticker of the day: Just say NO to Socialism: TRUMP 2020!
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Trump IS standing between us and socialism. Someone needs to.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News