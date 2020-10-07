Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Well, look at that, another jock wants to opine the shamefulness of the American judicial system as in Dallas Cowboy football team quarterback Dak Prescott who said in news media of the current news item in Louisville, Kentucky, in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by law enforcement officers.
Mr. Prescott said “The Breonna Taylor ruling disgusting” myself, and a plurality of likeminded others feel it was certainly the right decision handed down by the judicial system. Ms. Taylor’s death was a tragedy, but she was not murdered, a grand jury chose to indict one officer for “wanton endangerment” and that led to arson, looting, destruction and violence.
I for one, could give a flying fig what some pompous ass, knuckle dragging, gold tooth athlete that can’t put two sentences together and gets paid thirty one million dollars to play a doggone childs game in his mindless drivel. This country has become mob ruled, and comments from people like Prescott and LeBron James, have inflamed and emboldened violence.
To make matters worse, these narcissistic, inflated egotistical jerks embrace this new social movement “Black Lives Matter” and have shoved it right down the people (the fans) throats who choose to support professional sports. (BLM) is a Marxist organization that sets out to radically transform America into a socialist country, which by the way, socialism is just a rest stop towards communism.
And coupled this, (BLM) mantra is to assassinate police officers. Do you remember the Ferguson, Missouri riots? Those traitors (BLM) chanted “what do we want , more dead cops”, pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon”.
And three years ago, a member of (BLM) murdered six police officers in Dallas, Texas, and urinated on our American flag that your sons and daughters died for on the battlefield. Now all of a sudden, professional sports, retail businesses, city, state, and federal government actually throw their arms around these traitors to our country, heck, even the cops kneel with them now.
Try and wrap your head around that one. Of course, you sports grovelers will still sit back in your Lazy Boy and still support these buffoons. Welcome to 21st America.
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret.
