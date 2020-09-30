Annual week long homecoming activities ending with the football game, which were scheduled for October 23, and senior night, which was November 20, have been changed.
According to Dodge County High School (DCHS) Principal Pam Melvin, “Due to the Governor’s order mandating no large crowd gatherings of 50 or more people and the increase in the number of COVID cases in Dodge County, Eastman City Council has not approved any public events.
This means that the DCHS Homecoming Parade 2020 would not be allowed at this time. Based on this information, the homecoming committee decided to change the date for homecoming 2020 to November 20, 2020. We are hoping that by this later date the Governor’s order will be lifted and/or there is a decrease in COVID cases in Dodge County, which would allow the Eastman City Council to approve public events.”
DCHS seniors will be recognized on October 23.
Homecoming activities will begin on Monday, November 16 and end Friday night November 20 with the Indians going up against Southeast Macon.
The annual homecoming parade, scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on November 20 is pending city and department of transportation approval.
Homecoming date changes
