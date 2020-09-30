Here is where Trump wins again: 2/3 of white men voted for him in 2016 and he should do as well or better this time. Michael Moore (remember him?) laments “These are not good people. You should be afraid of them.”
Going into the year 2000 all Trump federal judge appointments are 50 or younger and have life terms, of course.
For $25 any New Yorker can go online and become an official wedding officiant.
Of course they can, and always have, too: “Libertarian Party shills for Mass Migration, shocking no one.”
BigLeaguePolitics.com 12-26-19 writer Jose Nino
That’s one more reason why they’re the losertarians, going nowhere…mm
Mark Steyn (SteynOnline.com) says in a Christmas 2019 video Trump was cut back: no conflict between maximizing profit and maximizing left-wing politics (some Trump footage was cut to make more room for commercials in Canada).
Very rich guy Michael Bloomberg used cheapo prison labor in Oklahoma to make phone calls for his presidential campaign. It would be funny for recipients (callees?) to attempt to arrange a meet up with their callers.
John Kerry, a few elections, back resorted to using phone callers from Ontario, Canada to get out the U.S. vote for his presidential campaign, which seemed odd.
A Chicago Tribune writer claimed in a December 2019 soft sell that Joe Biden was a “moderate, centrist candidate” voters can be comfortable with, unlike competitors Warren, Sanders and the more “progressive, leftist” Democrats running. “A seasoned, ,” centrist candidacy Biden offers,” claims the puff column. All Democrat candidates seemed ultraliberal, no moderation anywhere. Early on, one so-called “poll” showed every Democrat running, all 22 of them, to be polling ahead of Trump.
Some buzzwords to dump from overuse: curate, crushing it, synergy, reach out, move the needle, hit the ground running, student athletes: why not tell it as it is – call them ballplayers. Get ready for a lot of athleticism, physicality, and he can make the big play. Tall guys are said to have “length” these days. What’s wrong with tall? A guy gains 120 yards in a game and the announcer intones “He ran for a buck twenty.”
