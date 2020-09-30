Here is where Trump wins again

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, September 30. 2020
Comments (0)
Here is where Trump wins again: 2/3 of white men voted for him in 2016 and he should do as well or better this time. Michael Moore (remember him?) laments “These are not good people. You should be afraid of them.”
Going into the year 2000 all Trump federal judge appointments are 50 or younger and have life terms, of course.
For $25 any New Yorker can go online and become an official wedding officiant.
Of course they can, and always have, too: “Libertarian Party shills for Mass Migration, shocking no one.”
BigLeaguePolitics.com 12-26-19  writer Jose Nino
That’s one more reason why they’re  the losertarians, going nowhere…mm
Mark Steyn (SteynOnline.com) says in a Christmas 2019 video Trump was cut back: no conflict between maximizing profit and maximizing left-wing politics (some Trump footage was cut to make more room for commercials in Canada).
Very rich guy Michael Bloomberg used cheapo prison labor in Oklahoma to make phone calls for his presidential campaign. It would be funny for recipients (callees?) to attempt to arrange a meet up with their callers.
John Kerry, a few elections, back resorted to using phone callers from Ontario, Canada to get out the U.S. vote for his presidential campaign, which seemed odd.
A Chicago Tribune writer claimed in a December 2019 soft sell that Joe Biden was a “moderate, centrist candidate” voters can be comfortable with, unlike competitors Warren, Sanders and the more “progressive, leftist” Democrats running. “A seasoned,                        ,” centrist candidacy Biden offers,” claims the puff column. All Democrat candidates seemed ultraliberal, no moderation anywhere. Early on, one so-called “poll” showed every Democrat running, all 22 of them, to be polling ahead of Trump. 
Some buzzwords to dump from overuse: curate, crushing it, synergy, reach out, move the needle, hit the ground running, student athletes: why not tell it as it is – call them ballplayers. Get ready for a lot of athleticism, physicality, and he can make the big play. Tall guys are said to have “length” these days. What’s wrong with tall? A guy gains 120 yards in a game and the announcer intones “He ran for a buck twenty.”

“Russia, Iran, China and North Korea: That is your new axis of evil.”
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R – Tennessee)
Liberals will never be pleased: “Like Nixon, Bush has a habit of enraging liberals even while trying to appease them.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com   2009  
Vote Demo for crime, corruption, chaos, sanctuary cities open borders, catch and release, abortion on demand and abolition of oil and gas. It amazed me to see how many millions of people are still loyal to the Demoleft.
The USA is now #1 in the world in oil and gas production. The Green New Deal awaits, it would eradicate prosperity. The Trump administration has dumped a record number of stifling regulations – good for them and us.
Have you noticed when a person is charged with lewd conduct, they always add lascivious, giving us a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct. They never seem to have one without the other, sort of like noxious and deleterious.  
N.Y. Slimes political expert Paul Krugman, whose predictions are worse than those of George Will, claimed the Internet would be about as important as the fax machine, also that the stock market would crash if Donald Trump was elected.       
“America-hating Communist Breadline Bernie Sanders raises over $34 million in 4th quarter [2019], topping all 2020 Democrat candidates.”
TheLIbertyDaily.com
Demos are actually the party of the rich...mm
Foreign aid and foreign adventurism should both be foreign concepts. Finally a president challenges the concept of perpetual war and it should be a winning issue for DJT.     
Democrats threaten anarchy and street violence if they don’t win the November election.    
“We have a system that increasingly taxes work and subsidizes nonwork.”
Legendary economist Milton Friedman  (1912-2006)     
Bumper sticker of the day: Clean Air Smells Funny.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News