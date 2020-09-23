120
LAND FOR SALE
PROPERTY FOR SALE IN NORTHLAKES SUBDIVISION. 115 DOGWOOD DRIVE, Lot 4 consists of 1.09 acres. Asking $14,000.00. Call 912-677-3333 or email rdiggs478@gmail.com
600
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478) 285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Please call 478-231-8176.
700
FOR SALE
LARGE CURIO CABINET. Oak color. Asking $150.00 OBO. Please call 478-230-3760.
730
WANTED
WANTED: FREE Ducks and Chickens. Would like to give them a good home. They will be well taken care of. Call 478-689-4218.
800
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K. Please call 478-231-6038 for more information.
810
MOTORCYCLES
2014 HONDA SHADOW 750. Only 4,100 miles. Asking $3,500.00. Please call 478-285-1368 for more information.
910
ESTATE SALES
SUGAR CREEK METHODIST CHURCH; Chauncey. September 18, 19, 25 and 26. 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. 478-290-1339. Turn at light in Chauncey towards Milan, 1/4 mile on right.
GRAHAM FAMILY ESTATE SALE: 840 Chester-Dexter Highway (Hwy. 257) Chester. Thursday, Friday and Saturday - October 1, 2 and 3. Thursday and Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.; Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. NO EARLY BIRDS. Due to COVID-19, there will be a limit of 10 people allowed in the house at one time. Mask are not required but recommended.
CLASSIFIEDS
