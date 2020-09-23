Russ’s Sports Review
By Russ Ragan
This week had a little bit of everything. The Braves continued to hit for the most part. Unfortunately they lost their big off-season pick up for the year.
The Falcons made more bad football history. We are less than five days away from the opening game and the Bulldogs still don’t have a starting quarterback.
The Braves are in the middle of their key four game series against the Marlins. The Braves are currently leading 5-3 in the seventh in Monday night’s game. A week would give them a four game lead with just six to play in the wild game 60 game sprint. The offense has been a huge part of it as MVP candidate Freddie Brewer has led a great offense but they got a huge win from an unlikely source. Kyle Wright, who has been mostly real bad, looked like John Smoltz for a day anyway as he pitched six shutouts innings with six strikeouts.
Wright’s role just got bigger as Cole Hanel’s year and time with the Braves is over. Monday, the team put him on the ten day injured list and said his season was done. It wasn’t a terrible idea to pick up the veteran, it just didn’t work out. At least it was just a one-year deal. It looks like a Fried, Anderson and Wright rotation for the playoffs.
440-0, that’s the record for NFL teams that scored 39 or more points and making no turnovers. The Falcons did those things Sunday and made that record 440-1. The birds did the impossible and lost a nine-point lead and lost to the Cowboys 40-39 in Dallas. Ridley and Matt Ryan had good games but honestly this team is the laughing stock of all sports, not just football. The Falcons just looked at an onside kick in the final two minutes and it set up the game winning points. Did the team know the onside kick rules? Obviously, they got the kick off and punt rules mixed up!
I honestly don’t know what Arthur Blank is waiting for, as Dan Quinn has to go and go now. The defensive guru can’t lead his teams to any big stops with the game on the line. With three minutes to play Sunday, they had a 99.9 percent chance to win, really! So never give up on the Falcons.
The Bulldogs kickoff Saturday and there is one tiny issue; they don’t know who will be the starting quarterback. Kirby Smart says he doesn’t know just yet but I don’t buy it. But we will all know Saturday against Arkansas. I am going against the odds and say D’wan Mathes will be QB against the Hogs! Remember, I said he would start, not necessarily finish.