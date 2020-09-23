Lady Indians have 1-1-1 week of play
By Russ Ragan
The Dodge County High School Lady Indians softball team stepped out of region play with three games. On Tuesday, Dodge defeated Northside, Warner Robins Thursday, Dodge returned to Houston County to play Westfield Academy out of Perry. The game was tied at 1-1 in the second when the rain came in and the game was rained out. Dodge returned home on Saturday to face a good West Laurens team. Dodge would lead early but the Lady Raiders came back to win 8-3.
The Northside game started out as a pitchers duel. Brooke Perdue started on the mound for Dodge. She rolled through the first two innings as she had a pair of strikeouts.
Dodge got things started in the third. Bailey Harvey would reach on an error and Ava Maxwell would be hit by a pitch. Jessica Joiner would make a nice bunt getting runners to second and third. Logan White drove in Harvey with a ground out for a 0-1 lead. Ava Roland singled home Maxwell and the lead reached 2-0.
Perdue had an easy third and then the bats came alive in the fourth. Dylana Barton would be hit by a pitch. Singles by Perdue and Gracie Lewis would load the bases with no outs. Harvey would single home Barton and Perdue for a 4-0 lead. Logan White would single home Lewis for a 5-0 lead.
Perdue would go through the fourth and fifth with ease. She struck out the side in the fifth. Perdue ran into some trouble in the sixth as she allowed a pair of unearned runs. The freshman would breeze through the seventh including her sixth strikeout of the game.
Dodge hosted West Laurens on a breezy Saturday morning. The Lady Raiders scored first on an unearned run for a 1-0 lead. Dodge would battle back in their half.
Dylana Barton led off with a double to left center. Jessica Joiner would single to left to score Barton to tie the game at 1-1. Dodge would take the lead as Brooke Perdue would triple to deep left center that scored Logan White and Makiyah Roberson for a 3-1 lead.
The Lady Raiders would use the long ball in a big way in this one. A pair of wind blown shots, it was blowing straight out. The Lady Raiders take a 5-3 lead. They hit a three run shot in the fourth to take an 8-3 lead and that would be the final.