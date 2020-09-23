OBITUARIES

ILA LOUISE FLANDERS HILLIARD
Retired Bookkeeper
Ila Louise Flanders Hilliard, age 95, of Rhine, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at McRae Manor Nursing Home in McRae.
Graveside services were held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Rhine, with Reverend Bill Jones officiating.
JACK TAYLOR
Warner Robins Air Force Base Retiree
Jack Taylor, age 82, of Milan died Friday, September 18, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Chauncey City Cemetery.
JULIUS FERGUSON “BUDDY” HENDRIX, JR.
Former Cab Owner
Julius Ferguson “Buddy” Hendrix, Jr., age 49, of Eastman, died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his residence.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
BETTY REDFIELD
Betty Redfield, age 83, of Eastman, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her residence.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
BOBBY MURRELL BRADY
U.S. Army Veteran
Bobby Murrell Brady, age 80, of Eastman, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, Alabama.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Reverend Myron Parkerson officiating.
ANTHONY WADE NEWSOM
Bail Bondsman
Anthony Wade Newsom, age 42, died Monday, September 7, 2020 in the Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta.
Services were held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Shorter’s Chapel AME Church in Eastman with Pastor Earlston De’Silva and Reverend Danny Ellyson officiating.
ERNEST F. JONES, JR.
U.S Army Veteran
Ernest F. Jones Jr., age 86, of Dublin, formerly of Eastman, died Monday, September 21, 2020 at his residence.
A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, at Plainfield Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Joel Dent officiating.
HARRY LEROY LOWERY
Jehovah Witness
Harry Leroy Lowery, age 88, born September 10, 1932, died on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Alpine Health and Rehab in Asheboro, North Carolina of severe dementia and Covid 19.
