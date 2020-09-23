Football games cancelled

Dodge County High School has cancelled its football games with West Laurens, scheduled for September 18th, and Fitzgerald, scheduled for September 25th.
A Dublin High School football player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday September 16th after playing against Dodge County five days earlier. On Friday morning, 24 Dodge County players were notified by Dodge County High School that they were quarantined for 14 days and would not be allowed to practice or attend in person classes.
The Dublin player allegedly felt symptoms on Friday, yet he played against Dodge that day. Therefore, contact tracing for 48 hours prior to and including Friday, September 11th resulted in the quarantine of the Dodge players who had played for at least 15 minutes against Dublin.
Therefore, with virtually the entire starting lineup quarantined, Dodge had no choice at that point but to cancel its next two games. This is a strange turn of events considering that no player on the Dodge, West Laurens or Fitzgerald teams has a known active case of COVID-19.
Dodge has a scheduled off week on October 2, visits Bleckley County on October 9 and has an off week on October 16. At this point, it is unclear if Dodge will try to schedule an opponent on either off week. However, Fitzgerald would appear out of the question as they moved to quickly schedule a date with Jefferson County in place of the Dodge game.
Dodge County High School Softball Coach Dr. Jennifer Belflower has rescheduled or cancelled some of the team’s games until October 5 due to some of the team’s players that have been exposed to the Coronavirus.
Their revised schedule can be found on Page 7.
