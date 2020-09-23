Believe in America, not the media.
“In today’s America, there’s something of an industry in finding old things to be offended by and drawing attention to them on social media.”
Paul Kersey on Unz.com 2-1-19
“Democrats are delusional socialists and are wrong for America.”
Erin Perrine
Remember Congressman Jim Clyburn (Demoleft – South Carolina)? He saved Joe Biden’s sagging campaign with a shot in the arm in South Carolina. He got out the vote there, sending Basement Joe to the nomination and the basement. Maybe Clyburn did us a favor. Biden could be a weaker candidate than McCain or Romney. The liberal press hyped those two losers as Republicans who could “win in November.”
“Jim Clyburn is a dinosaur. He needs to retire yesterday!”
Leo Terrell 8-7-20
California attorney – civil rights activist Leo Terrell has impressed me lately – I was surprised to see him come out for Trump. Good for Leo. He’s proud to wear a Trump hat. Check him out on Fox Network.
Talk about a flawed candidate – Hidin’ Biden is unraveling before our eyes.
Maybe these fellows put Trump over the top early on: “We don’t need another politician. We need a businessman like Mr. Trump! TRUMP 2016.”
Dennis Rodman, retired basketball star
Dennis has it right this time. And, as rocker Kid Rock said in 2016: “Let the business guy run the country like a business.”
Another celebrity Trump man who said in 2015: “He’s a great guy. He’s sharp. He’s fast. He can change the country after the last eight years.”
Actor Gary Busey
For a long list of celebrity liberals to avoid and conservatives to support, check out the site Boycott-Liberalism.com. The site lists 21 celebrities who promised to leave the USA if Trump won in 2016. All are still around, apparently.
John C. “Jack” Bogle, Vanguard Fund founder, commenting on the volatile stock market while appearing on CNBC in April 2018. “I have never seen a market this volatile, to this extent, in my career. Now that’s only 66 years, so I shouldn’t make too much about it.”
Jack Bogle (1929-2019) R.I.P. He died on 9-16-19 at age 89. He always had a good one-liner for us and was a savvy investor. Jack created the first Index Fund.
Fans at the 2019 World Series in D.C. booed President Trump when he was introduced. This is good. It shows you what type of fan now attends the World Series and solidifies Trump’s support in the real America.
Series fans are monied leftists generally – no working class folks in attendance these days, priced out of the market.
Richard Nixon figured out the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings ambush long before it happened by observing the Clarence Thomas circus. “The hearings themselves have become a scandal”, said President Nixon in 1991 on the Clarence Thomas hearings and phony allegations.
On 11-30-2010 Home Depot stock was 30.21 (adjusted) on 10-28 -19 it was 236.27 up almost 8 times the price of less than 9 years back. On 9-16-20 as this is written, it is 281.74, over 9 times the price of less than 10 years ago. Good investment site: 1stock1.com.
Good websites – no need to capitalize: Nikitas3.com 100PercentFedUp.com KelliWard.com CanadaFreePress.com GaryVarvel.com GaryKaltbaum.com GaryBusey.com PunchingBagPost.com TheoSpark.net MonicaMemo.com LifeZette.com PlaneSpotters.net ilanaMercer.com RodrigoBlankenship.com PhyllisSchlafly.com EagleForum.org NewsBusters.org ROOTforAmerica.com WeirdRepublic.com DonJr.com WalterEWilliams.com ClimateDepot.com ClimateHustle.org TheLibertyDaily.com Outkick.com DailyKenn.com VDare.com TheLibertyDaily.com TheOtherMcCain.com ErikRush.com LloydMarcus.com Powerlineblog.com DanaLoesch.com OANN.com Breitbart.com TheGatewayPundit.com WesternJournal.com AmRen.com Spectator.com HowieCarrShow.com LewRockwell.com WFLAOrlando.com BigLeaguePolitics.com TheKenCarroll.blogspot.com NicholasStixUncensored.blogspot.com MarshallFrank.com Revolver.news GunOwners.org CandaceOwens.com Newsmax.com MRC.org AIM.org
MarthaZoller.com Trump2020.com MarshallFrank.com AllenWestTX.com LostParks.com AtlantaTimeMachine.com VillagersforTrump.com BlazingCatFur.ca ZeroHedge.com TheNewAmerican.com JohnCBogle.com.
“In reality, they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”
Donald Trump
“If Joe Biden knew how to do anything, he’d have done it by now.”
Donald Trump Jr. DonJr.com
Good point, Don!...mm
Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff the green new deal, an instant disqualification to me.
Without this site, how would you ever hear about BlazingCatFur.ca?
Bumper sticker of the day: I started with nothing and still have most of it left.
Don’t forget: “Anything called a ‘program’ is unconstitutional.”
Joe Sobran Sobran.com
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Believe in America
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)