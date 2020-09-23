Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Do we really want to play football this year? Very late Thursday afternoon my wife got a phone call informing her that my son was being quarantined for 14 days because he was in close proximity (defined as less than 6 feet) for more than 15 minutes with a student who tested positive for COVID-19. We later learned from other parents that this affected one other player on the football team and one cheerleader among other students. My son was already concerned about being quarantined before classes started. However, he believed that if he wore his mask all of the time, he would not be quarantined due to another student having been infected. So he wore it. All students did. It is a school rule and a good one. I was told later that the desks were almost six feet apart, but not quite, at least not on the day they were measured, a few days after the infected student last came to school. In one classroom, there were shower curtains between the desks. And how did the school nurse determine who was to be quarantined? She looked at a seating chart turned in by the teacher on the first day of school. Were the students in their assigned seats on the day in question? Maybe some were. Maybe some were not. They never bothered to ask the students or parents before making a decision. There was no opportunity to be heard whatsoever. Then they hid behind the South Central Health District. “This is not us; it is the health department doing this,” I was told. No it is not. It is the Dodge County School System. They may be applying rules promulgated by public health officials and calling public health officials for advice. However, at the end of the day, it is the school nurse and administration using authority granted to them by the board of education making the call.
I pride myself on trying to stay out of school affairs and letting my children fight their own battles and work out their issues with teachers and coaches. However, after consoling my son and trying to encourage him, I went to work drafting a lawsuit. I found a judge Friday morning, and he scheduled an emergency hearing for 1:00 pm. I was only seeking an opportunity to be heard on whether or not the players and cheerleader should be quarantined, an opportunity they never received from their school. About one hour before the hearing, I was notified that an additional 22 players were being quarantined due to a Dublin player testing positive. This rendered my hearing over two players virtually moot, so I withdrew my request for a hearing. The Dublin player tested positive on Wednesday following our game on Friday. Allegedly, the Dublin player felt symptoms on Friday, the day of our game. Yet he played in the game. Due to privacy issues, the name of the Dublin player has not been released. Therefore, due to contact tracing, our 24 players who played at least 15 minutes in the Dublin game were quarantined for 14 days dating back to Friday’s game. Never mind the fact that our players have been in school for a whole week with other students, with each other at practice, and with the other 32 players on the team who are not being quarantined. What about the siblings of the 24 who are still in school? What about their family members who they have had contact with for seven days? There is an advertisement that I saw recently depicting a man standing on a beach trying to mop up an ocean. That is what we are doing here.
Coronavirus is real people. It is killing some people and making some people very sick. Fortunately, children tend to experience much lighter symptoms. It is also everywhere, and we cannot avoid it. We mandate hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing for a reason. These are supposed to be effective means to limit the spread. Nothing is one hundred percent effective. I am not saying that quarantining is never necessary. However, retroactive quarantining seven days after the fact defies logic. We have thrown out common sense in favor of a rigid set of written rules that are in and of themselves arbitrary like six feet and 15 minutes.
It has already been said that I care more about football than I do about education. That is not true. However, I believe both are important and do not have to be mutually exclusive. My son will be fine either way. The Lord has blessed him with a good mind and much more motivation than I had at his age. He will be attending college on an academic scholarship. My wife and I will be able to make up the additional money he will need. Everyone is not so fortunate. For some of our students, athletic scholarships are the way they will make it out of Dodge. A few have enough on film already to make that happen. However, others still need to show more in a short period of time. The extension of the NCAA dead period in recruiting doesn’t help them.
We have great faculty, staff and administration in our school system. They are dealing with things we never imagined possible. It is not fair for me to judge them, but I also cannot remain silent when there has to be a better way.
The GHSA, under the leadership of Dr. Robin Hines, did a wonderful thing by providing us an opportunity across the state to play and watch the great sport of football. We started the thing knowing that it would be a difficult process filled with starts, stops and restarts. The GHSA provided as much flexibility as possible for teams to juggle their schedules. Some things are beyond human control. There will be very few schools, if any, who manage to get in 10 regular season games. But for the most part, the schools that maximize this opportunity will be those who come up with a common sense approach to quarantining. There is just no way in which Dodge County will make it through the football season with the methods we are using. We cancelled football games with West Laurens and Fitzgerald where not a single player on either team had a positive test. Let that sink in. Put very bluntly, there are those who look for creative yet safe ways to play. There are others who look for ways not to play. I still hope and believe that Dodge County falls into the first category.
Joey Marchant
