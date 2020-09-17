Classifieds

120
LAND FOR SALE
PROPERTY FOR SALE IN NORTHLAKES SUBDIVISION. 115 DOGWOOD DRIVE, Lot 4 consists of 1.09 acres. Asking $14,000.00. Call 912-677-3333 or email rdiggs478@gmail.com
600
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478) 285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
700
FOR SALE
DOUBLE BED household items, ladies clothes, shoes, albums - country, gospel and other. Call for more information 478-374-6038.
730
WANTED
WANTED: Two older gentlemen looking for hunting land in Dodge County and will respect the land. Call 386-336-3803.
730
WANTED
WANTED: FREE Ducks and Chickens. Would like to give them a good home. They will be well taken care of. Call 478-689-4218.
WANTED: SOMEONE TO FIX HAMMOND ORGAN. Keyboard is not working. Call 478-934-2420.
WANTED: CEMENT MIXER in good condition. Call 478-374-4904.
800
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K. Please call 478-231-6038 for more information.
810
MOTORCYCLES
2014 HONDA SHADOW 750. Only 4,100 miles. Asking $3,500.00. Please call 478-285-1368 for more information.
900
YARD SALES
1421 4TH AVENUE; EASTMAN. SEPTEMBER 18, 19 - Friday, Saturday - 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Many inside and outdoor items. MUST GO. Cash and carry. TV cabinet, curio cabinet, books, tables, chairs, household, tiller, pressure washer, air compressor, lawn mower, shrub trimmers, tool chest, car vac, ladder, etc. New and used clothes. Home decor.
SUGAR CREEK METHODIST CHURCH; Chauncey. September 18, 19, 25 and 26. 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. 478-290-1339. Turn at light in Chauncey towards Milan, 1/4 mile on right.
